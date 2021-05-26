WTC Final: [Watch] Rishabh Pant performs unique exercises at the gym

Rishabh Pant is working on his strength and flexibility while quarantining with the Indian cricket team in Mumbai ahead of the England tour.

Last night, Rishabh Pant posted an Instagram story, where he can be seen doing a few handstand push-ups. He followed it up with an Instagram reel earlier today, where he performed the Chakrasana.

"The world may seem upside down at times, but the goals are always in sight," Rishabh Pant captioned the Instagram reel.

You can watch the clips of Rishabh's exercises here:

Rishabh Pant will hold the key to India's success in the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent 5-match Test series versus England. Pant was in good touch during the recently-suspended IPL season.

The southpaw was the third-highest run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals, with 213 runs to his name in eight games. Under his leadership, the Capitals won six of their first eight matches in IPL 2021 and made it to the top of the standings before the BCCI suspended the competition.

Rishabh Pant has scored 515 runs in Test matches this year

Rishabh Pant has played a pivotal role in Team India's journey to the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final

Rishabh Pant has been in sublime touch in the Test format this year. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman has scored 515 runs in six matches at a fantastic average of 64.38. He has also maintained a decent strike rate of 76.52 this year.

Pant has fond memories of playing Test cricket on English soil. The left-handed batter made his Test debut against England at Trent Bridge in 2018. In only his third Test match, Pant recorded his maiden Test century, scoring 114 runs off 146 balls at Kennington Oval.

Fans will hope for a similar performance from Rishabh Pant in the upcoming England tour.