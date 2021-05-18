WTC final: "We're never really tense regarding our chances" - Umesh Yadav on regaining his place in India's playing XI

Umesh Yadav is not losing sleep over whether he will get to feature for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand next month. The pacer, who feels that being in and out of the team is part and parcel of the game, wants to keep himself motivated in training.

With Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami all being fit, Umesh Yadav might struggle to find a place in India's playing XI in the WTC final. Mohammed Siraj is also a strong contender to play against the Kiwis, given his meteoric rise in the last few months. However, Yadav explained the players are never too concerned about selection as it is the team management's job to select the playing XI.

"Being in the XI or not being included is another part of the game. You play some, you miss some. But I have kept backing myself and also motivate myself during training so that my mind and body stay positive… That helps me feel strong. It’s just about keeping yourself fit with a positive mindset, which is in your control,” Umesh Yadav said in a chat with The Telegraph.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

The 33-year-old further added that several things have to be taken into account while selecting a personnel.

"As I would say, conditions, situations and who’s bowling well in matches as well as at the nets determine the final XI. Besides, that’s the job of the team management and honestly, we are never really tense regarding our chances," Umesh Yadav added.

"We can’t have any control over injuries" - Umesh Yadav

Work goes on 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/K98uucFU5Z — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 28, 2021

Umesh Yadav, who last played for India in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2020, had to leave the field midway through the match because of a calf injury. The bowler then missed the entire England series at home across all formats.

Since Umesh Yadav's last appearance in national colors, quite a few fast bowlers have come up the ranks in the national team set-up. Yadav believes one cannot have control over injuries and suggested he was unfortunate to injure his calf in Australia.

"Look, we can’t have any control over injuries. But that kind of injury (calf muscle) happened to me for the first time in my 10 years at this level. It has never happened in the past that I had to leave the ground due to an injury," Umesh Yadav added.

India and New Zealand have never played a Test match at a neutral venue. Away from home, India have struggled against the Kiwis, winning only five Tests, while New Zealand have emerged victorious 10 times, with 10 Tests ending in draws.