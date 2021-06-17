WTC final: "What is the need to look at the past?- Salman Butt backs Ajinkya Rahane to come good

Salman Butt has backed Ajinkya Rahane to come good in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, stating there is no need to look at his bad performances from the past. The ex-Pakistan cricketer also believes Rahane has contributed enough over the course of his Indian career to allay any doubts about him.

In his last three-Test series against New Zealand, Australia and England, Ajinkya Rahane has averaged 22.75, 38.29 & 18.67 with the bat, respectively.

Despite those below-par performances, Butt believes the Indian batsman has proven his worth on enough occasions.

"What is the need to look at the past? He will definitely play as he is the vice captain of the side. If he does well now (in WTC final), everything from the past will be null and void. I'm sure he is seeing it like that. This is an opportunity. His history of criticism will be turned into zero. He's a wonderful player. He has a hundred in England and it can be repeated. He has a hundred in Australia, he led the team to victory. There are lot of positives. It's people's choice to see what they want to see." Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel.

In 7 Test matches against the Blackcaps, Ajinkya Rahane averages 50. The Indian vice-captain has two centuries and a half-century to his name against New Zealand in the longest format.

"Criticism works as a fuel"- Salman Butt praises Ajinkya Rahane's approach

Getting the basics right ahead of the game pic.twitter.com/LrSmPZ9oZu — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) June 14, 2021

Ajikya Rahane recently stated that he had reached the top level because of varying degrees of criticism over the years. Salman Butt praised the Indian batsman for following such an approach. He also highlighted that criticism often works as extra motivation.

"Everyone has to take their fair share of criticism. Whoever be it- truthful, honest, he might try his best till the very end but the people will still find ways of criticizing someone. Think his (Ajinkya Rahane) approach is right, he doesn't care too much about criticism. At times, the criticism works as a fuel. It brings determination and motivation."

Ajinkya Rahane doesn't have the best of records in English conditions, averaging just 29.26 in 10 Tests in England. Nevertheless, he has been a vital cog in India's batting unit and will be keen to prove his worth in the WTC final.

