“You can't deny the numbers” - Deep Dasgupta on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s low scores in ICC knockout games 

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta has stated that it will be imperative for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to do well in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Rohit and Kohli have not had a great run in ICC knockout games in recent years. Both were dismissed for single-digit scores in the 2017 Champions Trophy final as well as the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

While Deep Dasgupta could not pinpoint a particular reason behind the failure of the star batsmen, he explained that the numbers cannot be ignored. Speaking to Sports Today, Dasgupta elaborated:

"You can't deny the numbers. Ideally, speaking you want your best batsmen and best bowlers to perform in knockout games in the ICC. There's no obvious reason why they aren't. I also think it is something that they shouldn't be thinking about.”

Deep Dasgupta added that it was important for Kohli and Rohit not to put additional pressure on themselves in knockout games to prove a point.

Scores of Rohit & Kohli when they played icc tournaments together pic.twitter.com/8FDg16TQDR — 𝐃𝐞𝐯 ࿗ // (@Mohali_Monster) January 30, 2021

"At times, when these numbers come up, you tend to put pressure on yourself by trying to prove the numbers wrong. I hope they are not thinking about it. I hope they are aware of this. I am not too sure whether they are thinking about it, I haven't spoken to them about it. But yes, the fact remains they haven't scored a lot of runs in these knockout games," Deep Dasgupta added.

"I wouldn't call India chokers" - Deep Dasgupta

The likes of Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah will be in England, but there'll be no shortage of options for India when they visit Sri Lanka in July. — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 11, 2021

While Kohli and Rohit have struggled in recent ICC knockout encounters, Team India too have failed to win a single ICC event since the Champions Trophy triumph under MS Dhoni in 2013. They have gone down in the 2015 World Cup semi-final, 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final, 2017 Champions Trophy final and the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Deep Dasgupta, however, opined that it was important to look at each loss on an individual basis and the factors that led to the team’s failure. The former wicket-keeper elaborated:

"Think of the New Zealand game, I think India should have won that. 2017, the Champions Trophy game (final) against Pakistan, that no-ball, let's not get into that. We have spoken a lot about that no-ball. Then, in the West Indies Wankhede game (2016 T20 World Cup), the toss played a crucial role. 180 (192) was not a bad score, but the dew factor and all that played a role. There is a reason behind every game, we need to look into them individually. I wouldn't call India chokers."

Deep Dasgupta further stated that, perhaps, Team India are overthinking ahead of the big games, thus putting pressure on themselves.

"The fact is that India has not won a knockout game in the ICC events since 2013. Again, there is no particular reason for that apart from that fact that maybe taking too much pressure and overthinking just because it's a big game in an ICC tournament,” Deep Dasgupta stated.

India will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton, starting June 18 .