"Would be surprised if England beat India in India" - Andy Flower makes his prediction on the India-England Test series

Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower feels India are massive favorites to win the five-match Test series against England, starting in Hyderabad on January 25.

Flower was England's coach when they became the last team to win a Test series in India in 2012-13. However, England have been blown away in their following two tours to India, losing 1-3 and 0-4, respectively.

Since the 2012-13 series setback, India have remained unbeaten on home soil in the subsequent 16 Test series.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Flower expressed his thoughts about the upcoming series and cautioned England against the Indian pacers.

"I am not doing prediction, but I would be surprised if England beat India in India. They are an outstanding and confident side in their own conditions, very well coached by Rahul Dravid. India has an outstanding attack. We talk a lot about their spinners, but their seamers are outstanding too and we must not underplay the danger they hold," said Flower.

Despite picking India to win the series, Flower felt Joe Root would play spin the best among batters from both sides in the five Tests.

"I would say Root would be the most successful in India. I love his game and he is a very important guy for England. In the Indian batting line-up, I am not sure. I will reserve my judgment," stated Flower.

Root boasts a stellar record against India in Tests with an average of 63.15, including nine centuries in 25 games.

The 33-year-old has also mastered the Indian conditions against the red-ball, evidenced by an average of 50.10 in 10 outings.

"It has surprised me" - Andy Flower on England's success with Bazball

Stokes and McCullum have helped England script a remarkable turnaround in Tests.

Andy Flower expressed his surprise at the success of England's Test side since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over as captain and coach in mid-2022.

Since the association, England have indulged in a high-risk approach that has paid rich dividends. They have been unbeaten in their last six Test series, winning four and drawing the other two.

"It has surprised me. It’s been great to watch. Even when I was involved with Australia during the last Ashes, I felt it was really interesting cricket. There’s a lot happening quite quickly. It’s going to be fascinating to watch the very interesting tussle between India’s class bowlers – both spinners and seamers -- and the English batting line-up that is going to attack. I'm looking forward to it," said Flower.

England have won 13 of their 18 Tests under the current captain-coach combo, adopting the now-famous Bazball theory of attacking the bowling at all times. In this stretch, there has been only the solitary drawn game in the third Test of their latest series against Australia at home last year.

Despite trailing 0-2 in the Ashes series, England remained unfazed and continued with their all-out attack method to finish with a 2-2 result.

