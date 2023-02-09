"Would be surprised if India bat again in this match"  - Ajay Jadeja after Day 1 of 1st IND vs AUS Test 

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that the chances of Team India batting for the second time in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Nagpur are quite slim.

He backed Rohit Sharma and Co. to put up an imposing score on the board in response to Australia's 177-run first innings total. Jadeja claimed that with the wicket unlikely to improve, the home team could very well wrap up the match without having to bat again.

The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks while speaking to Cricbuzz after stumps on Day 1. He said:

"I would be surprised if India bat again in this match. We are just 100 runs behind with still a lot of batting to come. When someone like Axar Patel bats at No.9, it shows how much depth they have in batting.

"The wicket is unlikely to improve from here. It will either remain the same or there will be more help for the bowlers. If they are able to post a good score, I don't think India would want to bat again."

Notably, India finished 77/1 at stumps on the opening day. They still trail Australia's total by 100 runs.

While Jadeja praised the hosts for showing positive intent with the bat, he stated that the side made a defensive move by sending Ravichandran Ashwin to No.3 as a nightwatchman.

"India played very aggressively," he added. "However, they made a defensive move by sending Ravichandran Ashwin to bat after KL Rahul's wicket. It wasn't the case where there was a lot happening or seven-eight overs were left. Cheteshwar Pujara is a solid batter. We want Ashwin to do well. But if there is a good partnership, who will walk in next, Pujara or Kohli?"

Ashwin walked out to bat in the penultimate over of the day after opener KL Rahul got out to debutant Todd Murphy. Skipper Rohit Sharma starred with the bat for India, scoring an unbeaten 56 runs off 69 balls.

"You would expect him to play a big knock" - Ajay Jadeja on India's ploy of sending Ravichandran Ashwin at No.3

Ajay Jadeja further stated that Ravichandran Ashwin is more than a handy batter and is expected to score some crucial runs for his side on Day 2.

He, however, noted that the move could backfire if the veteran spinner gets out early on the second day. Jadeja stated that the team management should have gone with a more aggressive approach instead of sending in a nightwatchman.

"Cheteshwar Pujara is the wall of India's batting who provides solidity," he added. "If you think aggressively, you never try to be defensive. You wouldn't want Ashwin to bat for just one over today and then get out in the very first over tomorrow morning.

"He is a very capable batter and you would expect him to play a big knock. This creates some doubt, as the move may sound aggressive, but it isn't when you watch it."

Meanwhile, Ashwin was impressive with the ball during Australia's first innings. The crafty spinner picked up three wickets. During the day, he also became the second-fastest bowler to complete 450 wickets in Test matches.

