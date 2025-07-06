"Write his name in that for sure" - Saba Karim on the future Fab 4 after Shubman Gill's century on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Saba Karim has lauded Shubman Gill for scoring a responsible and attacking century in the second innings of the second Test against England. He opined that the Indian Test skipper's name should be put in the future 'Fab Four' everyone has been talking about.

Gill scored 161 runs off 162 deliveries as India posted 427/6 declared on Day 4 (Saturday, July 5) in Birmingham. England ended the day at 72/3 in their second innings, with the visitors needing seven wickets on the final day to draw level in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Saba was asked about his thoughts on Gill's second-innings knock.

"When he scored a double century in the first innings as well, it seemed like he didn't face any difficulties. Today (Saturday), it was required to score runs slightly faster, so I think his strike rate was higher by at least 10 or 15. So he scored runs as per the situation and the team's demand. We are repeatedly calling it a flawless knock due to the precision of his footwork," he responded.

"Precision in footwork will come only when you pick the length very early. That's what I have liked the most about Shubman Gill in this series. It never seemed like he got stuck on the crease. We keep talking about who would be the future Fab Four. I feel you can write his name in that for sure, there is no doubt about that," the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

Shubman Gill struck 13 fours and eight sixes during his 161-run knock. He had scored 269 runs off 387 deliveries in India's first innings, making him the first player to score a double century and play a 150-plus knock in the same Test.

"That's why these 2 players are so dangerous when they bat together" - Saba Karim on Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's partnership in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill (right) and Rishabh Pant stitched together a century partnership in India's second innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Saba Karim was asked about the different methods adopted by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant while batting aggressively.

"That's why these two players are so dangerous when they bat together. It becomes very difficult for the bowler to find his rhythm and length. There was a time when Rishabh Pant tried to hit the ball hard, and Zak Crawley dropped the catch," he replied.

The former India selector praised Pant for restraining himself after a dropped catch and a few ungainly shots.

"After that, he tried to hit across the line once again. Then he said to himself and the captain that he would play straight only. After that, he didn't play any shots across the line. This player has so much talent that he feels he can play any kind of shots, but sometimes you have to self-discipline yourself, which Rishabh Pant showed by doing it in this knock," Saba observed.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant added 110 runs for the fourth wicket in India's second innings. The latter scored 65 runs off 58 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

