"We have players who can adapt" - Reetinder Sodhi feels Team India will win the WTC final if they play to their potential

Reetinder Sodhi has said that Team India will win the World Test Championship final if they play to their potential, as they have players who can adapt to any conditions.

Team India will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton, starting on June 18. The Indian selectors have chosen a 20-member squad for the encounter apart from four reserves.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi acknowledged that the conditions in England will be alien but pointed out that Team India has players who can acclimatize.

"The conditions will be adverse. The match is not in India, it is in England. But when we talk about Team India's form, the way we play in adverse situations, these are not different conditions for us. We have players who can adapt," said Sodhi.

The former all-rounder also spoke highly of Team India's capabilities in all facets of the game.

"We have capable bowlers, our batting is fantastic. If we talk about our slip catching in Test matches, that is also very good," added Sodhi.

While Team India has the bowlers who can perform exceedingly well in English conditions, they will depend on their batsmen to post substantial scores to put pressure on the Kane Williamson-led side.

Reetinder Sodhi feels the current Team India does not come under pressure

Team India registered come from behind series wins against both Australia and England

Reetinder Sodhi highlighted the current Team India does not crumble under pressure as was the case with some of the teams in the past.

"If we talk about few years back, we used to come under some pressure, we used to face some difficulties, but if we talk about this team and their present form, about the history Team India created on the Australia tour, there is not much need to worry," said Sodhi.

The 40-year-old concluded by predicting a Team India win if they play to their potential.

"If India plays to their potential, the World Test Championship final will definitely be ours," signed off Sodhi.

Team India showed their fighting qualities both in the Test series against Australia and England.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they staged a remarkable turnaround after being annihilated in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. The win was achieved despite some of the established players, including Virat Kohli, being unavailable for the latter half of the series.

The 3-1 series win against England also came after a reversal in the first Test at Chepauk.