WTC Final qualification scenario: How can India qualify For World Test Championship Final after defeat in IND vs AUS 3rd Test?

Team India suffered their first Test loss on home soil since 2021 after Australia emerged triumphant in Indore by nine wickets. The Men in Blue could have sealed their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) had they secured a win in the third Test, but will have to wait a little longer.

With only their second Test win in India since 2004, Australia secured their place in the finals, which is slated to be played at The Oval in June 2023. The No.1 ranked team has only lost three matches in the entire cycle and boasts a winning percentage of 68.52. Even if they lose the fourth Test, they will have a percentage of 65, which will be enough to be in the top two.

The runner-up of the inaugural WTC cycle are currently placed second with a winning percentage of 60.29, marginally above third-placed Sri Lanka, who will face New Zealand away from home in the final series of their cycle.

With their most recent defeat, the upcoming fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series will be crucial for the hosts. As of now, their fate rests in their own hands as a win in the final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will seal their progress to the finals for the second cycle run. The win will spruce up India's percentage to 63 and they will finish as the second team in the rankings.

However, a draw or a defeat in the upcoming contest could complicate things for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Can India progress to the WTC Final even after drawing or losing the fourth Test against Australia?

Losing the fourth Test against the Men in Yellow would remove India's fate from their hands. If the hosts proceed to draw the final Test, their final percentage will read 59, which could be toppled by Sri Lanka, should they whitewash New Zealand 2-0 and increase their percentage to 61 to claim the second spot.

ICC @ICC



Here's what India and Sri Lanka need to secure the other spot



icc-cricket.com/news/3091365 A huge win for Australia sees them qualify for the #WTC23 FinalHere's what India and Sri Lanka need to secure the other spot A huge win for Australia sees them qualify for the #WTC23 Final 👏Here's what India and Sri Lanka need to secure the other spot ⬇️icc-cricket.com/news/3091365

In a scenario where the Men in Blue lose the final Test, their percentage will take a massive drop and they will have to ensure that Sri Lanka does not win both matches against the Blackcaps. If the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side ends the series with a 1-0 or 1-1 scoreline, they will not be able to make it ton the WTC Final, even if India falter in the final Test against the Men in Yellow.

Will Rohit Sharma and co. qualify for the WTC Finals? Let us know what you think.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes