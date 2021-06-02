WTC Final: Team India not required to stay in a bio-bubble for entire UK tour

In what'll come as a major relief to Team India players, a member of the contingent confirmed the team will be free from bio-bubble restrictions post the completion of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

"The bubble will be gone (after WTC final) and we will be free of the restrictions. There is no need for a bubble in England. If required, we will enter a bubble before the Test series starts (on August 4)" - as told to Cricbuzz by a member of the Indian team.

It is understood the Indian team will have to maintain a 'safe living environment' and not a bio-bubble during the five-match Test series against England. The upcoming England v New Zealand Test series will follow the same norms.

The Indian team will be in England for nearly four months and it is understood that they will travel directly to the UAE for the remainder of the IPL post the completion of the tour.

India will travel to England on June 3 on a special charter flight arranged by the BCCI. Both the men's and women's teams will travel on the same flight along with their families.

India gearing up to face New Zealand in WTC Final

After nearly two months of no international cricket, the Indian team will be raring to get on the field and face off against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final. The squad is currently in 'managed isolation' at a hotel in Mumbai.

The BCCI recently shared a clip of the Indian team training in the gym. You can watch the video down below.

India will first play the WTC Final against New Zealand starting on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. They will then face hosts England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.

India squad for the WTC final and the England series:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla