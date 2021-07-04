WTC Final: "The way India batted on Day 2 was the turning point"- Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes the turning point for the Indian team in the World Test Championship Final (WTC final) against New Zealand was their batting collapse in the first innings.

Having been asked to bat first in difficult batting conditions, India could have been in a situation where they were bundled out on the first day itself. But Sanjay Bangar feels India batted really well and with the score being 146-3, he reckoned India had the upper hand at Stumps.

However, the next day, the Indian batting collapsed and they were bowled out for just 217. Speaking to Cricket.com, Sanjay Bangar explained why that was a turning point in the game.

“I feel (that the turning point was) how we batted on Day 2 (Day 3) of the Test match. We were in a great position on Day one after being asked to bat. Credit to the New Zealand bowlers especially Kyle Jamieson who bowled really well,” Sanjay Bangar opined.

Indian batting would look back and say 275 was required: Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar is of the opinion that after being 146-3 on a day where batting was tough, India should have aimed to score at least 275. Those extra runs could have really spiced up the game and any result would have been possible.

However, Sanjay Bangar also credited the New Zealand bowlers, especially Kyle Jamieson, who picked up a fifer in the first innings and was instrumental in the Kiwis' glorious win.

“They put up a plan and created a lot of pressure. If the Indian batting unit has to look back they will say that for sixty overs in the first innings they played well but at least 275 was required. From 145 for 3 and when the ball was old, getting bowled out for 215 was crucial,” Sanjay Bangar concluded.

Edited by Prem Deshpande