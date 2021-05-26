WTC final: “Would have preferred more than one match to decide such an important title” - Kapil Dev 

Former India captain Kapil Dev feels that a three-Test final would have been apt to decide the winner of an important title like the World Test Championship (WTC).

The WTC final will be a one-off Test between India and New Zealand, the two top-ranked sides in the longer format of the game as per the official ICC ratings. The summit clash will be held in Southampton from June 18-22.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Kapil Dev opined that he would have preferred more than one Test to decide the WTC winner. The India great explained:

“I would have preferred more than just one match to decide such an important title. Of course, these days it is not a big thing to prepare for a match. It helps to play a few matches in those conditions but that can’t be an excuse. Maybe, Lord’s would have a better venue than Rose Bowl because the ground has great history. Even Manchester [Old Trafford] would have been a good choice but there is something about celebrating a win at Lord’s.”

The WTC final was initially scheduled to be played at Lord’s. However, Southampton was considered a safer option to tackle COVID since the hotel is part of the ground.

Asked to share his views on WTC, Kapil Dev responded that definitely likes the idea. He stated:

“Why not? It is something the ICC has done to popularise Test matches. There will be good cricket for the public, I am sure. I feel three-Test finals would have been great.”

You have to be tactically good and technically sound in England: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev was the captain when India famously trounced England 2-0 in the Test series back in 1986. On how India should tackle the challenging conditions in England during their upcoming tour, the former all-rounder advised India to take it session by session.

He stated:

“Test cricket is about sessions. Each can be intriguing because of the weather factor. Within minutes, it changes from sunny to cloudy. So you have to be tactically good and technically sound when you play in England.”

He further opined that India’s batting will hold the key to the team’s fortunes in England. Kapil Dev added:

“I won’t say batsmen are better than the bowlers. You have to have a balance. India look a superior batting side. How they tackle the conditions is important. To me, India’s batting will hold the key. The bowlers provide a solid back-up to India’s cricket campaigns these days but the quality of batsmen will stand out in the final.”

After the WTC final, Virat Kohli-led India will take on England in a five-match Test series, starting with the first Test in Nottingham from August 4.