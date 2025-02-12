"Yaha mera Ahmedabad hai aur mai yahan ka Don Bradman" - Fans react after Shubman Gill hits century in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025

Shubman Gill starred with the bat for India against England in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The right-handed batter smashed a boundary off Mark Wood to reach the landmark off 95 deliveries during the 32nd over of India's innings. He scored 112 runs off 102 balls, including three sixes and 14 boundaries.

During his stellar knock, Gill shared century partnerships with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for the second and third wickets, respectively.

For the unversed, Gill loves playing in Ahmedabad, having smashed six centuries (one each across formats and three Indian Premier League (IPL) tons) at the venue. The 25-year-old leads the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL.

Gill is also the leading run-getter in the three-match series, having smashed 87 and 60 runs in the first two ODIs. The Punjab batter will now be keen to continue his heroics in the ICC Champions Trophy. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.

Fans on X lauded Shubman Gill for his seventh ODI century. One user wrote:

"You see this guy, Shubman Gill? Aged 25, not a single soul has scored as much ODI runs at a higher average and strike rate than him in human history and this is the most-pleasing batter on this planet right now. We riot if he doesn’t finish with 40-45 ODI centuries."

Another user wrote:

"Ahmedabad Narendra Modi stadium is Shubman Gill's territory."

A third user added:

"Shubman Gill gave a befitting reply to all those who were saying that Gill 's career is over by scoring a stormy century. The way Gill is hitting gigantic sixes and playing stormy innings,this innings is a slap on the face of all those haters."

Here are a few more reactions:

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer help India dominate England in the 3rd ODI

A clinical batting display from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer helped India dominate England in the third ODI.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 234/3 after 35.3 overs, with KL Rahul (2 off 3) and Iyer (51 off 46) at the crease.

Besides Gill and Iyer, Virat Kohli returned to form with his half-century ahead of the Champions Trophy. He scored 52 runs off 55 balls, including one six and seven boundaries but was caught behind by Adil Rashid while playing outside off stump again. However, last match centurion Rohit Sharma perished for just one run.

Meanwhile, the hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They won the first and second ODIs by an identical margin of four wickets.

Follow the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live score and updates here.

