Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in latest ICC men's Test rankings for batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal has broken into top 10 of the latest ICC men's Test rankings for batters and is now placed in the tenth spot. The left-handed opener is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England with 655 runs in four Tests at an average of 93.57, including two double centuries.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has slipped one spot to eighth following his decision not to play the ongoing home Test series against England. Australia great Steve Smith has also dropped one spot to third after managing scores of 31 and a duck against the Kiwis in the Wellington Test.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, though, consolidated his No.1 spot despite registering a duck and nine in the first Test against Australia. Earlier this month, the right-handed batter had slammed three Test tons against South Africa in the recently concluded two-match series.

Cameron Green, who slammed an unbeaten 174 and 34 against the BlackCaps to help Australia win, has jumped 22 spots to 23rd in the latest ICC men's Test rankings for batters. Other notable movements were Glenn Phillips (up 18 spots to 52nd), and Rachin Ravindra (up five places to 76th).

Among all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja (first), Ravichandran Ashwin (second), and Axar Patel (fifth) are three Indians in the top five list of ICC men's Test rankings.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips surged 12 places to 11th in the all-rounder rankings while Irish players have made some notable movements in the list following their first-ever Test win, which came against Afghanistan. The players are Lorcan Tucker (up 15 spots to 56th), Andrew Balbirnie (up 12 places to 87th), and Mark Adair (up 30 spots to 69th).

Jasprit Bumrah consolidates No.1 spot in latest ICC men's Test rankings for bowlers

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has consolidated his No.1 spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings for men's bowlers in red-ball cricket. That comes even as Bumrah was rested for the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. The speedster has bagged 17 wickets in three Tests in the five-match Test series so far.

Similarly, Ravichandran Ashwin, who is set to play his 100th Test in Dharamsala, has kept his second spot in the ICC men's Test rankings. The star off-spinner has also bagged 17 wickets in four Tests. His bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja (seventh) is the other Indian in the top 10 list for bowlers.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood have jumped one and two spots to rise to fourth and sixth, respectively. That came as Hazlewood bagged four wickets, while Lyon bagged 10 against New Zealand in the opening Test.

On the other hand, Glenn Phillips has risen 19 spots to 48th following his five-wicket haul against Australia. Similarly, Matt Henry jumped seven places to 18th after bagging a fifer.

In the T20I rankings, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis rose four spots to 30th following his half-century against Bangladesh in the opening game. Stand-in captain Charith Asalanka also improved seven places to 33rd following his unbeaten 44 off 21 balls.

Meanwhile, Netherlands debutant Michael Levitt entered 49th place following his ton and two fifties in his first five games in the triangular series involving Nepal and Namibia.

