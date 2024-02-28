Yashasvi Jaiswal and Joe Root move up in Test batting rankings after IND vs ENG 4th Test

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made another leap in the latest ICC men's Test rankings following his exploits against England in the Ranchi Test. The left-handed batter has moved up three spots to 12th in the updated rankings.

England's ace batter Joe Root returned to the top three after his unbeaten 122 in the first innings in Ranchi to be ranked third in the list. The Yorkshire batter has also jumped in the men's all-rounder rankings, moving up three spots to fourth.

Keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has surged 31 spots in the men's Test batting rankings to the 69th position after his match-winning batting performances in Ranchi. England opener Zak Crawley has broken into the top 20 for the first time following knocks of 42 and 60 in the recently concluded Test.

Among bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin's fifer helped him narrow the gap between him and the top-ranked Jasprit Bumrah in the men's Tests bowling rankings. Kuldeep Yadav achieved his career-best ranking of 32 on the list.

Yashavi Jaiswal joins Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli in elite list

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Image Credits: Getty)

Having scored 655 runs in four Tests of the five-match series, Jaiswal is only the third Indian batter after Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli to score over 600 runs against England in a Test series. The youngsters' scores in the series thus far read: 80, 15, 209, 17, 10, 214*, 73 and 37.

Ben Stokes' men won the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. But India roared back to win the next three matches comfortably. India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead with a five-wicket win in Ranchi.

This was also India's 17th successive series win at home, having last suffered a series defeat in 2012. England and India will square off in the fifth and final Test of the series in Dharamsala, beginning on March 7.

