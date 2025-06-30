Yashasvi Jaiswal replaced from slips during India's training session ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test: Reports

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a difficult time in the slip cordon during the first Test against England at Leeds, was seen practising drills for the short leg and silly point positions on Monday, June 30. Top-order batter Sai Sudharsan was seen fielding in slips with other fielders, two days before the second Test, Times of India journalist Sahil Malhotra reported.

Jaiswal dropped four catches during the opening Test against England, which cost his side dearly as England piled on the runs and eventually took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah had reacted to the dropped catches, choosing to downplay India's fielding lapses. The 31-year-old had said that the players in the current setup were young and did not intentionally drop catches.

"Just for a second (disappointment on dropped catches), you just cannot sit and cry about it. You have to move forward with the game. I try not to take it too far in my head and forget it. A lot of them are new to the game, and for the first time, it is hard to see the ball here.

"Nobody is dropping catches intentionally, and it is a part and parcel of the game. They will learn from it. I do not want to create a scene and put more pressure on them, like I am kicking the ball or something," Bumrah had said at the press conference after Day 3 of the first Test (via NDTV).

Yashasvi Jaiswal is low on confidence, reckons former India coach Greg Chappell

Reflecting upon India's dropped chances in the Leeds Test against England, former India head coach Greg Chappell said that Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed low on confidence. He also felt that the batter was hoping for catches to come his way, rather than expecting them. Writing in his column for ESPN Cricinfo, the former India head coach opined:

"India dropped several catches in Leeds, and while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja were among those involved, both are usually safe hands. The drops I saw didn't look technical - they just didn't stick. It can happen to the best. That said, Jaiswal gives the impression of being low on confidence, or that he is suffering a hand injury. He seems to be hoping to catch them rather than expecting to," Chappell wrote.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra had highlighted India's poor performance in the field as one of the reasons behind their defeat in the first Test against England. The second Test is scheduled to start on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham.

