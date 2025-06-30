Yashasvi Jaiswal set to play for Mumbai in 2025-26 domestic season as NOC withdrawal request gets accepted: Reports

Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to play for Mumbai in the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season. An Indian Express report said that the 23-year-old's availability was confirmed after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) accepted his request to withdraw his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) application, making him eligible to play for the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions.

Ad

Jaiswal had sent an email to the MCA in May 2025, seeking a request to withdraw the NOC and showing a desire to represent Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season.

“We have accepted Jaiswal’s withdrawal of NOC application and he will be available for Mumbai during forthcoming domestic season,” MCA President Ajinkya Naik told The Indian Express.

In his email in May, Jaiswal had said he wanted to withdraw the NOC since his family's plans to move to Goa had been curtailed. He also said that he had neither submitted the certificate to the BCCI nor to the Goa Cricket Association. The southpaw wrote in the email:

Ad

Trending

“I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed ! So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season ! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association."

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal seeks a move to Goa before tracking back on the decision

In April 2025, Yashasvi Jaiswal had sent an email to MCA, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to represent Goa in the upcoming domestic season. The southpaw had said that Goa were offering him a leadership position, which he felt was an important opportunity that had come his way.

Ad

“Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I’m not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it,” Jaiswal had said in April.

Other reports said that Yashasvi Jaiswal was angered when Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane and state head coach Omkar Salvi had questioned his commitment to the state side. That apparently led to him kicking the former's kit bag, and his relationship with Rahane had become untenable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️