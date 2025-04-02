Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave Mumbai for another state in domestic cricket: Reports

Young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is set for a big move in his domestic career. Jaiswal is reportedly set to leave Mumbai and join Goa from the next domestic season.

According to The Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal wrote an email to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday, April 1, in a request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to leave Mumbai and shift his state cricket team to Goa.

Interestingly, Goa has been promoted to the Elite Division of Ranji Trophy. Previously, cricketers like Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad also shifted their base from Mumbai to Goa. Jaiswal appeared for Mumbai in the previous season and played in the Ranji Trophy for them against Jammu & Kashmir, where he returned with scores of 4 and 26.

“He has sought a NOC from us and has cited that the reason for his move to Goa as personal,” an official from MCA was quoted as saying.

He was also a part of Mumbai's squad for their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha but opted out due to an ankle injury. Yashasvi Jaiswal made his first-class debut for Mumbai in 2019.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's domestic career with Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his first-class debut for Mumbai in 2019. The 23-year-old has played 36 first-class games in his career so far and has impressive numbers. The left-hander has scored 3712 runs at an average of 60.85 with 13 hundreds and 12 half-centuries.

He burst onto the scene during the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy where he put up a brilliant show. Jaiswal had scores of 113, 22, 122, 203 and 60 not out for Mumbai in that tournament.

When Mumbai played the Ranji Trophy final in 2021-22, it was Jaiswal's first full season and he had slammed three back-to-back hundreds as Mumbai made it to the title clash.

Currently, Jaiswal is playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He is also an important part of the Indian Test team, having performed well in the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia as well.

