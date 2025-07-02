Yashasvi Jaiswal spotted in the Birmingham streets with Nitish Reddy ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was recently spotted in the Birmingham streets along with teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy ahead of the second Test against England. The hosts won the first Test by five wickets in Headingley last week and currently have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a good outing with the bat in the match, scoring a century in the first innings. However, he endured a tough time on the field, dropping multiple catches during both innings of the game. Nitish Kumar Reddy did not get a chance in the Headingley Test as Shardul Thakur was preferred over him in the all-rounder role.

Jaiswal and Reddy are currently in Birmingham with the Indian contingent for the second Test, which commences today (July 2) at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. A fan shared a video on Instagram to give a glimpse of the duo's off-field activities ahead of the second Test. In the video, Yashasvi could be seen walking in the Birmingham streets with his hand over Nitish's shoulder.

You can watch the video below:

"He needs to play"- Irfan Pathan backs Nitish Kumar Reddy's inclusion in India's playing XI for the second Test vs England 2025

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan recently previewed the Edgbaston Test between India and England in a video on his YouTube channel 'Irfan Pathan'. He urged Team India management to include Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI for the second Test after pointing out his magnificent performances in the BGT 2024-25 series. Pathan said:

"When the Test series was about to start, I had said that you should play Nitish Kumar Reddy. Firstly, he had performed in Australia. You shouldn't forget that. He had scored a century and batted well with the tail. He bowls medium fast. He might give you eight to 10 overs, but, going forward, if he plays regularly and gives you 15 overs, you will get a batter who can play as a fourth fast bowler overseas."

Pathan further opined that Nitish should be given a long rope in Tests, considering his all-round potential.

"I feel you should persist with him for a long time. In my opinion, he needs to play. He will come in place of a batter, either in place of Sai Sudharsan or Karun Nair. It will be a close call between Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan. Play Karun Nair at No. 3," Pathan continued.

Do you agree with Irfan Pathan's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Edgbaston Test here.

