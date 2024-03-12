Yashasvi Jaiswal wins ICC Men's Player of the Month award for February 2024

Young Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2024. The 22-year-old beat competition from senior New Zealand batter Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka to bag the honor.

Jaiswal was the leading run-getter in the recently concluded India vs England Test series. He hammered 712 runs in nine innings at an average of 89, with two double hundreds and three half-centuries. In nine matches in a short Test career so far, the left-hander has smashed 1,028 runs at an average of 68.53, with three hundreds and four fifties.

The opening batter is also the current leading run-getter in the ongoing cycle of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. He scored back-to-back Test double hundreds in February in the series against England. Jaiswal thus became the third Indian player, after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli, to achieve the feat.

With consecutive double tons at the age of 22 years and 49 days, the Mumbai cricketer also became the third youngest batter after Sir Donald Bradman and Kambli to smash two double hundreds in Test cricket. The southpaw scored 209 in Visakhapatnam and 214* in Rajkot as India came back strongly from a 1-0 deficit to take the lead in the series and eventually clinch it 4-1.

During the course of his double hundred in Rajkot, he also equalled Wasim Akram’s record for most sixes in a Test innings (12). The youngster featured in three Tests in February and scored 560 runs at an average of 112.

Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts to being named ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2024

Reacting to being named ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2024, Jaiswal said that he is very happy to win the award and added that he would like to get more such laurels in the future as well.

"I'm really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future. It's one of the best and this is my first five-match series,” the Indian batter told ICC.

"I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates and I really enjoyed it," he went on to add.

He also termed his knock of 214* in Rajkot as special and said:

"I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it.”

Jaiswal was named Player of the Series for his stupendous showing in the Test series against England.

