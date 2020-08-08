Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah now has the most dismissals for a right-arm leg-spinner after 40 Test matches. He achieved the feat after taking a four-wicket haul against England in the first innings of the first Test at Old Trafford.

Yasir Shah is now part of a list that boasts names of all-time greats who became synonymous with the game itself. The 34-year-old surpassed Australia’s Clarrie Grimmett who took 216 wickets in 37 Tests.

Yasir Shah has bettered the tallies of Warne and Kumble after 40 Tests

Yasir Shah

At this stage of his career, the prolific leg-spinner has claimed more scalps than Australian all-time great Shane Warne and legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who took 187 and 168 wickets respectively, in their first 40 Tests.

Yasir Shah has also surpassed fellow countrymen Danish Kaneria and Mushtaq Ahmed, who is also serving as Pakistan's spin-bowling coach during the ongoing England tour. Kaneria and Mushtaq picked up 169 and 164 wickets respectively during this stage of their careers.

The leg-spinner’s latest four-wicket haul was instrumental for Pakistan as the tourists looked to restrict the hosts to a small total. Jos Buttler was starting to pile up runs and England's long tail had begun to wag.

Yasir Shah came into the attack and had an instant impact as he ripped through England's lower order and provided Pakistan the upper hand in the form of a 107-run lead.

Azhar Ali will now be looking to Yasir Shah once again to try and emulate that performance in the second innings as well as Pakistan look to defend a target of 277.

Take a look at the list of bowlers most wickets by a right-arm leg-spinner after 40 Tests:

217* - Yasir Shah

216 - Clarrie Grimmett (in 37 Tests)

198 - Stuart MacGill

187 - Shane Warne

175 - BS Chandrasekhar

169 - Danish Kaneria

168 - Anil Kumble

164 - Mushtaq Ahmed

152 - Richie Benaud