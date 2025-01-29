“You get stuck and that’s life” - Former England star’s massive claim on Indian batter after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Former player Kevin Pietersen has weighed in on India's opening batter Sanju Samson's lean run in the ongoing five-game T20I series against England. Pietersen urged Samson to take more risks at the top of the order.

Samson, who had outstanding back-to-back series against Bangladesh and South Africa at the top, hasn't quite found his feet in the ongoing one against England. In three matches, the keeper-batter has a high score of 26, registering two single-figure scores.

Speaking on Star Sports, the retired cricketer observed that both Samson and Abhishek Sharma have taken risks but India haven't got the returns as a partnership yet.

"I just think that on occasions you get stuck and that's life. You've got to take risks at the top of the order. Same as Abhishek Sharma, same as all these batters. They're taking risks at the top of the order. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but more often than not, Samson comes up with the goods."

The 30-year-old's T20I career has taken a turn for good since getting promoted at the top of the order. Samson's all three centuries in the format have come while opening the innings and has kept a strike rate of 152.07.

"I just think he’s a rock solid player" - Kevin Pietersen on Indian star

Kevin Pietersen. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite Samson struggling slightly against Jofra Archer's short-pitched deliveries, Pietersen brushed aside any questions about the right-hander's technique, claiming that it's as sound as anybody's he has ever seen. The 44-year-old said in the same interview:

"I think mentally he's sound. I really like Sanju Samson as a batter. I actually love him. I was pretty surprised that he hasn't had more of a consistent role over the last few years. Yes, he's got a game here at the top of the order, but listen, these things happen. Things happen so quickly in the shortest form of the game."

He added:

"If he keeps doing it over the next six weeks or he does it over the next couple of months, then I'd probably have a look at it and start to question his technique. But I think that he's a fabulous player. I think he plays the short ball extremely well, and I just think he’s a rock solid player. So from that standpoint, there's no way that I'm going to stand here and critique his play of the short ball."

India and England will lock horns in the 4th T20I in Pune on Friday.

