“You’ll be forever remembered for that” – Stuart Broad gives his verdict on Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in 2nd Ashes Test

Ace pacer Stuart Broad was disgusted with England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow’s stumping on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s on Sunday (July 2).

Broad (11 off 36) shared a 108-run partnership with England captain Ben Stokes for the seventh wicket. The all-rounder questioned Australia regarding their spirit of cricket after he came to bat following Bairstow’s wicket.

Stuart Broad told Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey:

"You'll forever be remembered for that."

The 37-year-old then told Australian captain Pat Cummins:

"Literally, that's the worst thing I've ever seen in cricket, that."

For the uninitiated, Jonny Bairstow (10) was stumped by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey after he was caught out of the crease.

Interestingly, the right-handed batter had casually walked out for a chat with Stokes, who was at the non-striker’s end, after leaving a leg-side delivery. That came after he was beaten by Cameron Green’s bouncer off the last ball of the 52nd over. Carey then produced an under-arm direct hit, and Bairstow was nowhere in the frame.

Generally, the batters check with the keeper before leaving the crease, but Bairstow didn't in this case. With the dismissal, England were reduced to 193-6, putting the visitors in the driving seat.

Watch Bairstow's controversial dismissal below:

What do the rules say?

Law 20.1.2 of ICC's playing conditions for the WTC 2023-25 cycle:

“The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.”

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes’ 100+ stand ends in vain as Australia win 2nd Ashes Test by 43 runs

A sensational partnership between Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes ended in vain as Australia won by 43 runs in the second Ashes Test to go 2-0 ahead in the five-match series.

Chasing 371, England were bundled out for 327. Ben Stokes led from the front, scoring 155 off 214, comprising nine sixes and as many fours. Ben Duckett also contributed 83 off 112.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood shared three wickets apiece for Australia, while Cameron Green took one.

#Ashes A 43-run win for Australia after an enthralling, spiteful and exciting day five.

The two teams will next lock horns in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds starting on Thursday (July 6).

