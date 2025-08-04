“You’re playing a bowler after giving him an injection” - Former cricketer slams Indian team management amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has criticised the team management for selecting a not fully fit Akash Deep for the ongoing fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The pacer had sustained a groin injury during the Lord’s Test and subsequently missed the following match in Manchester.

Ad

The 28-year-old was included in the playing XI for the fifth Test and returned figures of 1/80 from 17 overs in the first innings. While he impressed with the bat by scoring a maiden Test fifty (66 runs) in India’s second innings, he hasn’t looked at his best in England’s ongoing second innings, having bowled 20 overs on Day 4 and conceding 85 runs for one wicket.

On Monday, August 4, ahead of Day 5, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a video on his YouTube channel (@NavjotSidhuOfficial), where he said:

Ad

Trending

“On the English commentary, it was clearly heard that the question was whether he (Akash Deep) took an injection or not. You are playing a bowler in a Test match after giving him an injection, while a fit left-arm pacer like Arshdeep is sitting on the bench. Why didn’t you play him? Going in with a half-fit bowler is a crime. It is a cardinal, heinous error. Because your other two bowlers, who are meant to be racehorses, end up becoming workhorses.”

Ad

The 61-year-old further pointed out that Akash Deep’s lack of full fitness was evident on Day 4, as he bowled multiple wayward deliveries and seemed physically restricted, particularly in his ability to bend. Sidhu said:

“Look, the most disappointing thing is that you keep compromising on your bowling again and again. Akash Deep, I would say, was a great success story. He won you a match, then got injured. And now you have played a half-fit Akash Deep. Today, it was completely exposed. The ball is going a foot wide on the left side. He is not able to bend. He cannot get down. He is trying to play football, and even that he cannot manage. He is clearly in discomfort.”

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, England finished Day 4 at 339/6, needing 35 more runs to win, with Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) unbeaten at the crease.

“You will end up breaking Siraj too” - Sidhu slams India’s tactics in 5th Test

In the same video, Navjot Singh Sidhu also pointed out that relying on just three seamers could take a toll on Mohammed Siraj, who has already bowled over 180 overs across nine innings in the ongoing series. Sidhu said:

Ad

“You will end up breaking Siraj too. He will also break down. Because you only have three bowlers. Look at England. They played four fast bowlers. One got injured, and they still had three. Now you have just three, and not even a proper three. It is not even two and a half now."

Ad

"And to be fair, it is not Akash Deep’s fault. If he is injured, then he is injured. He was injured during the IPL, came back, and now he is as fragile as a touch-me-not plant. I think there have been around 13 changes. Bowlers keep coming and going," he added.

Meanwhile, Siraj tops the wicket charts in the series, having claimed 20 scalps at an average of 36.85 and a strike rate of 54.40, including a five-wicket haul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news