"You remember only one shot where he lost his patience slightly" - Pragyan Ojha lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock on Day 1 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Pragyan Ojha has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring a virtually flawless century in India's first innings of the second Test against England.

Jaiswal was unbeaten on 179 as India ended Day 1 in Visakhapatnam on Friday (February 2) at 336/6. He was the only batter to play a substantial knock, with Shubman Gill (34) being the second-highest run-scorer on the day.

Reviewing the day's play on Colors Cineplex, Ojha praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his immaculate shot selection. He elaborated:

"He didn't get bogged down under pressure. Wickets were falling and he lost his senior partner in the form of Rohit Sharma. His partners also played and built partnerships, but the way he played, you remember only one shot where he lost his patience slightly against the off-spinner."

The former India spinner added that the youngster showed why he is known for converting his starts into big scores.

"Other than that, the mindset he showed and the flow with which he batted, he played on merit and showed today why he has such good numbers and why he has such a good conversion rate," Ojha said.

Jaiswal has converted 11 of his 15 fifty-plus scores in first-class cricket into hundreds. The unbeaten 179 is his best effort in Test cricket, surpassing the 171-run knock he played against the West Indies on debut.

"He came with a different kind of approach" - Parthiv Patel on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has struck 17 fours and five sixes during his unbeaten knock. [P/C: Getty]

Parthiv Patel appreciated Yashasvi Jaiswal for learning from his mistake in the first Test. He explained:

"The way he batted and the shots he played were absolutely praiseworthy. We were discussing in the last Test that he got a start but couldn't convert it into a big score. However, here he converted the start he got. He came with a different kind of approach and we got to see different kinds of shots."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter noted that the opener paced his innings perfectly. He stated:

"If we see the innings progression, he was trying to hit a six off the first ball in the first Test, but here he took his time. He changed gears after 50 or 60, and then he started his innings again once he had scored a hundred. Then only you can go towards such a big score."

Jaiswal reached his fifty off 89 deliveries and his hundred off 151 balls. He strung together half-century partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (27), Rajat Patidar (32) and Axar Patel (27) to ensure India reached a decent score at Stumps on Day 1.

