“You speech at the Lord’s said it all” - Jay Shah congratulates Virat Kohli’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah recalled the 2021 Lord's Test against England as he congratulated Virat Kohli after his retirement from the longest format. Shah said that the then-captain's message to his teammates displayed how much heart he put into Test cricket.

The 151-run victory at Lord's was arguably one of India's greatest Test victories overseas, with tempers flaring between the two sides on day five. With the visitors setting a 272-run target for England to win, Kohli, the skipper, told his teammates in the huddle:

"For 60 overs, they should feel like hell."

The hosts were bowled out in 51.5 overs, thanks to India's fiery fast-bowling display.

Shah reacted to the 36-year-old's retirement from the longest format and wrote:

"Congratulations @imVkohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at the Lord’s said it all - you played Tests with heart, grit, and pride."

The Delhi-born cricketer's last Test was against Australia in Sydney, where he was dismissed by Scott Boland for 6 in the second innings, which turned out to be his last. He struggled almost throughout the series, aggregating only 190 runs in nine innings at 23.75.

Virat Kohli is Team India's most successful Test captain

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 36-year-old is also Team India's most successful Test captain, leading them to 40 wins in 68 Tests alongside 17 defeats and 11 draws. The veteran is also the first Asian skipper to register a series win in Australia, accomplishing it on the 2018-19 tour. Notably, he never lost a home series as captain.

With 9230 runs in 123 Tests, he is also the fourth-highest run-getter for India in the format. Having already retired from the T20Is last year, the right-handed batter will now represent India only in ODIs.

India's next ODI commitment is scheduled in July when they face Bangladesh.

