"You think India have world-class spinners, but remember they have a world-class fast bowler as well" - Owais Shah lauds Jasprit Bumrah's performance

Former cricketer Owais Shah has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his match-winning performance in the second Test between India and England.

Bumrah registered figures of 6/45 in 15.5 overs as India bundled England out for 253 in their first innings in Visakhapatnam. He then returned a spell of 3/46 in 17.2 overs in the second essay as the hosts completed a 106-run win on Monday (February 5) to draw parity in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Owais Shah was asked about his thoughts on Bumrah's spell. He responded:

"He swings the new ball away and moves the ball both ways with reverse swing. If nothing is working, he deceives the batters with slower balls as well. He has picked up so many wickets thus far.

"You think India have world-class spinners, but remember they have a world-class fast bowler as well and his name is Jasprit Bumrah. We know that he has good numbers with the old ball, but still, it's not easy to pick up wickets," the former England batter added.

Bumrah was chosen as the Player of the Match for his nine-wicket match haul. With 15 scalps, the right-arm seamer is the highest wicket-taker in the series thus far. He also became the fastest Indian seamer to 150 Test wickets when he dismissed Ben Stokes in England's first innings.

"When he dismissed Ollie Pope and Joe Root, you got to know his class" - Owais Shah praises Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets in England's second innings. [P/C: Getty]

Owais Shah was further asked about his views on Ravichandran Ashwin's spell. He replied:

"He is outstanding. We know his class, he is a great bowler. No one reaches 499 wickets just like that. He picked up Ben Duckett's wicket on the third evening. Then when he came back and dismissed Ollie Pope and Joe Root, you got to know his class. He virtually controlled one end."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Ollie Pope and Joe Root also helped the wily spinner's cause.

"It was Ashwin's class but England's haste as well. Ashwin bowled well but when a batter tries to create a delivery that is not there to play a cut, he takes a lot of risk. Similarly, the way Joe Root got out, it wasn't a ball to step out and hit, and he committed a mistake there as well," Owais Shah said.

Ashwin registered figures of 3/72 in 18 overs in England's second innings. He dismissed Ben Duckett to give India the initial breakthrough before getting rid of Pope and Root to snare three of the first four wickets to fall.

