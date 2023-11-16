"You are truly God's child, Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love"- Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli's historic 50th ODI century 

Anushka Sharma celebrated her husband Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century on Wednesday (November 15) with a special story on her Instagram handle. The iconic batter's knock helped India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India batted first in the contest and reached a massive total of 397/4 on the back of centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Mohammed Shami then picked up a spectacular seven-wicket haul to shepherd India home in the defense.

Virat Kohli made history in the first innings as he became the first batter to hit 50 ODI centuries. He overtook Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 and now stands alone at the summit.

Kohli celebrated the milestone emotionally by bowing to Sachin Tendulkar, who was in the stands. He then also gestured at his wife, Anushka Sharma, who blew flying kisses at him in elation. After the conclusion of the match, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to appreciate Virat Kohli, writing:

"God is the best script writer. Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly gods child."

You can watch Anushka's story below:

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story after Kohli's century on Wednesday.

"It's the stuff of dreams"- Virat Kohli on scoring 50th ODI century in front of Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma

At the mid-innings break, Virat Kohli expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to score the historic 50th ODI century in front of his wife and cricketing idol. He said:

"It's the stuff of dreams. Anushka was sitting right there, and Sachin Paaji was in the stands. It's very difficult for me to explain how I'm feeling. If I could paint a perfect picture, I would want this to be the picture."

He continued:

"My life partner, the person I love the most is sitting there, my hero is sitting there and I was able to get the 50th ODI hundred in front of all of them and all these stands in Wankhede as well, such a historic venue, so it was amazing."

Do you think Virat Kohli will continue in the same vein of form and play another match-winning knock in the final? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.