"You've got to be open to debate" - Former England cricketer's take on injury substitutes after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former England pacer Steve Harmison weighed in on the debate around having injury substitutes in cricket after the five-match Test series against India. The series ended in a 2-2 draw as India won the final Test at The Oval by six runs.

Harmison reckoned that one must be open to debate about having injury substitutes. India's Rishabh Pant fractured a toe on his right foot in Manchester. While he did walk out to bat with the injury and scored a fifty after having walked off initially, he was ruled out later and did not play the fifth Test.

England pacer Chris Woakes seemingly dislocated his shoulder in the fifth Test on Day 1 and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. However, as the situation had gotten tense with the hosts needing 35 runs to win with four wickets remaining on Day 5, Woakes defied his injury and walked out to bat. He had one arm in a sling and played one-handed and wrong-sided.

"I think you've got to be open to debate. Can we make the game better, fairer, and an even playing field? In Woakes's and Pant's case, there was obvious injury. It was so bad that you are running the risk of asking a player to put their career on the line," Harmison said on talkSPORT Cricket. (12:34)

"If Pant gets another one on that foot, then the rehab process to come back from that takes not only a lot longer, but that'll have even more ramification. Same with Chris. That could have gone horribly wrong. It's such a grey area. I think I am all for the conversation," he added.

Despite Woakes walking out, England failed to win the game and the series.

Steve Harmison lauds Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna after the fifth Test

Steve Harmison was impressed with Indian quicks Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for their display at The Oval, particularly on Day 5. The visitors defended 35 runs on the final day and picked four wickets to script a historic win.

"The Siraj-Krishna partnership didn't just show a lot of character, I actually thought they showed a lot of skill level as well. They kept the off-stump in play, made sure the batter was trying to hit one side of the ground even with the small amount of runs to defend," he said. (4:50)

He also praised Siraj in particular for the way he bowled and put in a complete effort. The pacer played all five Tests and bowled 185.3 overs. Harmison lauded Siraj for his execution on the final day, even after being tired through such a long series.

"It's one thing to have the skills and then to put them in the right area, and when you've been going like you've been, over 180 overs, you can make mistakes. Fortunately for India, he didn't make mistakes and showed what a fantastic bowler he is," he added.

Siraj bagged nine wickets in the final Test, including a fifer in the second innings. He was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his stunning display. The former cricketer also reckoned that after the heartbreak at Lord's, where Siraj was the last batter to get out as India lost, it was only fitting that he picked up the final wicket at The Oval to win the game for his country.

