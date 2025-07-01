"You've got to take some hard calls" - Former India cricketer wants Mohammed Siraj dropped for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the team management to take some tough calls ahead of the second Test against England in Birmingham, which begins on Wednesday, July 2. The 59-year-old believes the tourists should only play one pacer in between Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, picking the latter between the two.

The remarks came even as Siraj (37 Tests) remains the most experienced fast bowler for India behind Jasprit Bumrah (46 Tests) in the ongoing series. However, the Hyderabad-born pacer managed to take just two wickets as compared to Krishna’s five scalps in the opening Test in Leeds.

Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo's YouTube channel:

“7:02 – (Siraj or Krishna?) This is where you’ve got to take some hard calls. It’s easier for me because Siraj is your senior bowler. He bowled his heart out and he had one good spell at Headingley, plus he’s got a body of work, but you’ve got to look at current reality.”

“I thought towards the end of the Test match, Prasidh Krishna looked more like a go-to bowler for Shubman Gill to get wickets. So, based on that, I might go with Prasidh Krishna. Will be a hard call, but it’s just based on the current form of Mohammed Siraj compared to Prasidh Krishna and find a way for him to be a little more economical,” he added.

Manjrekar’s remarks came as he picked left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav to replace Siraj in his choice for India's playing XI. The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

“6:46 – Not play seamers just because you are in a country where seam works. So, I would drop a seamer and get Kuldeep Yadav in and Nitish Reddy in place of Shardul Thakur.”

“He tends to go that way” – Sanjay Manjrekar predicts India's head coach pick between Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar

Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that India's head coach Gautam Gambhir might pick Washington Sundar over Kuldeep Yadav owing to the former’s all-round skills. However, he stressed that Kuldeep will prove to be a game-changer for the tourists.

Manjrekar said in the same video:

“3:56 – The talk of the other spinner in the side…it’s the confirmation of Gautam Gambhir playing a role in that particular selection because he tends to go that way. Washi instead of Kuldeep Yadav.”

“5:08 – The kind of advantage he gives a team like India. One – there’s been bazball, and Kuldeep Yadav is not an easy bowler for a lot of the English batters to play that kind of cricket against. Plus, when you have an exceptional wicket-taker. If he gets you four wickets, that’s almost 150 runs minus of the opposition score. He actually will make a difference on the field,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav has 56 scalps in 13 Tests, including four fifers. He returned wicketless in his only Test in England (Lord’s in 2018).

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

