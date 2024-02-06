"You are watching a modern master" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jasprit Bumrah's performance in 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has termed Jasprit Bumrah a modern master after his potent spells in the first two Tests between India and England.

Bumrah picked up six wickets across England's two innings in India's 28-run loss in the first Test in Hyderabad. He followed that up with a nine-wicket match haul as the hosts completed a 106-run win in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday (February 5) to draw level in the five-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lauded Bumrah for delivering the goods on unhelpful tracks. He elaborated (0:05):

"We were saying these pitches are extremely flat and that there is no help for fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah said hold my juice. You are watching a modern master. This player's skills are of a different level."

The former India opener picked the unconventional seamer as the standout performer in the second Test.

"I have kept only one guy in the splendid category. To be fair, there were other contenders but he also got the Player of the Match. He started in Hyderabad, two wickets in the first innings, four in the second innings, six in the third innings, and then again three wickets. Nine wickets in a Test match on a flat pitch," Chopra said.

Bumrah registered figures of 6/45 in 15.5 overs as England were bowled out for 255 in their first innings. He picked up three crucial wickets as the visitors were bundled out for 292 in pursuit of a 399-run target in the second essay.

"The last time a fast bowler got a Man of the Match in India was way back in 2019" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah being chosen Player of the Match

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a sensational yorker to castle Ollie Pope in the first innings. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra noted that a seamer hadn't won the Player of the Match in the longest format in India for more than four years. He stated (6:25):

"The last time a fast bowler got a Man of the Match in India was way back in 2019. It was a pink-ball Test match in Eden Gardens and Bangladesh was the opposition. To be fair, a lot of grass was left there. Ishant Sharma was the Man of the Match there but there was nothing for the spinners there."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Visakhapatnam pitch was in sharp contrast to the 2019 Eden Gardens surface.

"However, this wasn't a seaming pitch. It was an extremely flat pitch. If there was any moisture, that also evaporated in the first hour of the first day. Bumrah bowled second and then on the fourth day. His deliveries are talking in the air. The yorker to Ollie Pope has a separate fan base," Chopra observed.

Chopra pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah was given the ball whenever India needed a wicket. He added that the Gujarat pacer is a once-in-a-generation bowler and termed his performances unbelievable in capital letters.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will India find it difficult to beat England in the third Test if Jasprit Bumrah is rested? Yes No 0 votes