"You cannot write off great players" - Parthiv Patel on David Warner's form

Former Indian keeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that one should not write David Warner off after a string of poor performances, suggesting that great players like him are capable of turning things around.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he noted that Warner has struggled to get going in the Indian conditions. He opined that despite the below-average record, it won't be easy for Australia to drop a proven campaigner like Warner from their Test team.

While discussing Warner's poor form, Patel said:

"It will be tough to look beyond David Warner. It will be a very big decision if Australia think of replacing a batter like Warner. His stats in India are quite underwhelming, but he is a fantastic player who has played over 100 Tests. While he seems short on confidence, you cannot write off great players."

Notably, Warner is yet to make a significant impact with the bat in the ongoing four-match Test series against India. The southpaw finished with scores of one and 10 in the opening Test in Nagpur.

The swashbuckling opener batted with restraint on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between the two nations in Delhi on Friday, February 17. His 15-run knock came to an end after he was caught behind off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

Patel lauded Australia's Peter Handscomb for his impressive performance with the bat in Australia's first innings. He noted that the right-handed batter was successful due to his sound defensive technique.

The former cricketer reckoned that the other Australian batters should also consider undertaking the approach that Handscomb had instead of relying on the sweep and the reverse sweep.

On this, he said:

"Peter Handscomb was the most impressive Australian batter in this innings. He batted really well and was very sure in his front-foot defense. A lot of the other Aussie batters can learn from him that if you have a good defense, you don't need to hit a lot of sweeps and reverse sweeps."

Handscomb remained unbeaten on 72 as Australia were bowled out for 263 on the opening day. Usman Khawaja was the top scorer for the side, mustering 81 runs. Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja finished with three scalps each.

"Australia made a mistake by picking just one fast bowler" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel further stated that the Australian team erred tactically by going ahead with just one fast bowler in their playing XI for the second Test against India.

He suggested that pacers would have a major role to play in the game, given that the wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has a low bounce. He pointed out how Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami exploited those conditions to pick up four wickets in the first innings.

Patel said:

"I think Australia made a mistake by picking just one fast bowler. If you have pace, you will be able to get the batters out bowler or LBW on a wicket where the ball is keeping low, like how Mohammed Shami did."

Notably, skipper Pat Cummins is the only seam bowling option in Australia's playing XI. Apart from him, they have three frontline spinners on their side, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann.

