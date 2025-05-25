"You wrote the kid's obituary without giving him a chance to fail" - Aakash Chopra on Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Sarfaraz Khan has not been picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against England despite never being given a chance to prove himself in overseas Tests. He pointed out that the middle-order batter has been dropped even though he wasn't given an opportunity in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

The selectors recently picked an 18-member Indian squad for the five-match Test series against England starting in Leeds on June 20. Sarfaraz, who has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.1 in six Tests, all in India, was one of the batters ignored.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener questioned the selectors for writing Sarfaraz off without giving him a chance in overseas conditions.

"Sarfaraz Khan is not part of the team. You have to obviously feel for the boy. Seeing him you are saying that he might not score runs, but he hasn't failed. Neither did you play him in the BGT nor have you kept him in the team here. You wrote the kid's obituary without giving him a chance to fail," he said (5:15).

Chopra urged the Mumbai batter to prove the selectors wrong by scoring runs for India A in the preceding series.

"However, he is also part of the India A squad. So score runs in the side games and show what they are doing is wrong. Show that you can score runs in England as well. It is actually up to you now to prove that point," he observed.

Sarfaraz Khan is part of the India A squad for their three-match tour of England. The India A team will play two first-class matches against the England Lions, with the first game starting on May 30, followed by an intra-squad clash against the main Indian side.

"Only time will tell whether he will get a chance to play or not" - Aakash Chopra on Karun Nair's selection for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Karun Nair has represented India in six Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Karun Nair has earned a recall to India's Test squad and urged him to secure a place in the XI through his performances for India A.

"Indian cricket has given Karun Nair another chance. He is a part of the team. Only time will tell whether he will get a chance to play or not. He will be a part of the India A squad as well. Score runs and put forth a solid case for you to be included in the XI," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that either Sai Sudharsan or Abhimanyu Easwaran will bat at No. 3 in the first Test against England, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening the batting, and Shubman Gill dropping down to No. 3.

"Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran are in the Test squad. I see one of the two playing at No. 3 because I feel the captain will go to No. 4, and Yashasvi and KL Rahul will be the two openers," Chopra observed.

Shubman Gill has generally batted at No. 3 in Tests lately. However, with Virat Kohli retiring from Tests, the No. 4 position has fallen vacant, and the newly appointed Indian Test skipper could take that spot.

