“Young man with 35-year-old head” – Sunil Gavaskar after Shubman Gill’s double century in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Sunil Gavaskar reserved special praise for Shubman Gill, who scored a double century in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. The former India captain said Gill is a youngster with a brain like a veteran cricketer.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was delighted to see how the 23-year-old paced his innings to reach his maiden double ton and not just get content with a hundred.

For the uninitiated, Gill became the eighth batter and fifth Indian to score a double century in the 50-over format. The right-hander scored 208 off 149 balls, laced with nine towering sixes and 19 boundaries. His knock helped India post 349/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said:

“I think it was an unbelievable innings. The innings of a young man who seems to have a 35-year-old head on his shoulders. The way he paced his innings. The way he was counter-attacking the bowlers."

"After the hundred, the way he went into the top gear - fifth and sixth gear - was simply fantastic to watch," he added. "It was a delight because, at the end of it, he seemed as fresh as a daisy.”

“That's always a good thing because nobody will relax” – Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan

Gavaskar said that the two youngsters – Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan – scoring double centuries ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home is a good sign for Indian cricket.

The legendary batter also reckons there’s healthy competition for spots in the team. He said:

“Because Ishan Kishan scored a double hundred a month earlier, now we’ve got another young man, Shubman Gill, getting a double hundred. These kinds of youngsters in your team certainly augur well for the future and for the World Cup that’s gonna happen in October and November.”

Gavaskar added:

“The fact is there is competition for places and that’s always a good thing because nobody will relax. They will want to perform their best every single game and that’s a great sign for Indian cricket.”

Kishan previously scored 210 off 131 balls in the third ODI in Bangladesh last month. However, he failed to make the opportunity count in the first ODI against New Zealand, scoring five runs off 14 deliveries.

