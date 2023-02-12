"Your mind was not on the match but only on the pitch" - Irfan Pathan on Australia's crushing loss to India

Irfan Pathan feels Australia suffered a crushing defeat in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy because their focus was on the pitch rather than the game.

India thrashed Pat Cummins' side by an innings and 132 runs in the series opener in Nagpur. The visitors' batting was particularly found wanting, as they were bowled out for 177 and 91 in their two innings.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Australia's one-sided loss, to which he responded:

"It was one-sided even when you won the toss and batted first. It means the conditions were extremely favorable for you as an Australian team. But you couldn't take advantage of the good conditions because you were not ready at all. Your mind was not on the match but only on the pitch."

Pathan reckons the visitors were searching for excuses for the impending loss rather than trying to win the game, stating:

"Your mind was not on winning but probably on the excuse. So you were never in the game, from the first day itself. You performed badly in the first innings and even worse in the second innings."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag What a performance by Team India.

Australia seemed to have lost the natch before it began with too much emphasis on the pitch. India batted skillfully which is what Test cricket demands and scored 400 , Australia were playing a different wicket in their minds. Well done, Boys What a performance by Team India.Australia seemed to have lost the natch before it began with too much emphasis on the pitch. India batted skillfully which is what Test cricket demands and scored 400 , Australia were playing a different wicket in their minds. Well done, Boys https://t.co/yYySfXh8lb

None of the Australian batters scored a half-century across their two innings. While Rohit Sharma scored a century for the hosts, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel contributed 70 and 84 runs respectively.

"I don't remember any Australian team that came to India and surrendered like this" - Irfan Pathan

Steve Smith was the only Australian batter to put up a fight in the second innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Pathan highlighted that it was a meek display by the Australian batters, explaining:

"They surrendered completely. I don't remember any Australian team that came to India and surrendered like this. They are a fighting team, they are aggressive players, but the aggression was not seen at all. If you don't show the intent to put our bowlers under pressure, it is not possible for you to stage a comeback."

Pathan feels the Aussies might have to include Mitchell Starc, if he is fit and available, in their playing XI for the next game, but added that their batting is a bigger concern, observing:

"If they have a find a chance to come back in this series, their players will have to perform much better and fight. They will have to bring back Starc but the way they have batted, you cannot win the series with this batting."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mitchell Starc all set to be back for the 2nd Test in Delhi. Mitchell Starc all set to be back for the 2nd Test in Delhi.

Australia surprisingly left out Travis Head from their XI for the first Test. The left-handed batter, who can also bowl a few handy overs of off-spin, might replace Matt Renshaw in the next Test in Delhi.

Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.

Poll : Did Australia succumb to the demons in their mind about the pitch? Yes No 0 votes