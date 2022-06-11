"Your affection is priceless" - Yuvraj Singh shares special video on his retirement anniversary 

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a special video on his social media accounts as he completes three years of his retirement from international cricket.

The star batter had drawn curtains on his decorated career on June 10, 2019. In the video shared by Yuvraj Singh on Instagram, his fans and family members spoke about his career and post-retirement life.

While the player's fans recalled some of his iconic moments on the cricket field, his mother and wife revealed what the 40-year-old is up to these days.

He wrote on Instagram:

"It’s been three years today to the day I hung up my boots but your love for me has only grown by leaps and bounds! Thank you my friends, family, and fans for always supporting me in every way possible and putting together this heartfelt video.Your affection is priceless❤️"

Yuvraj's mother, Shabnam Singh, mentioned how the left-hander has been busy with golf. She revealed that she hasn't seen him for a couple of months now as the ex-cricketer is occupied with the sport.

"Yuvraj has gotten married to golf after his retirement. I haven't seen him for a while now. It's been two months now since I last saw him."

It is worth mentioning that Singh contributed significantly to the success of the Indian team during his playing days. The ODI and T20 World Cup winner has 11,778 runs to his name in international cricket. Furthermore, he picked up 148 wickets across formats with his left-arm spin.

"He is busy in changing a lot of nappies" - Hazel Keech on Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech became proud parents of a baby boy earlier this year. Speaking in the video, Hazel disclosed that the cricket star has been busy changing the nappies of their little one lately.

"Among other things, Yuvi is now busy changing lots of nappies, especially poopy ones."

Singh enjoys a tremendous fanbase and his fightback from cancer has inspired many. The batter's last appearance in international cricket came in June 2017 against West Indies.

