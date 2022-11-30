Yuzvendra Chahal leaves fans in split as he hides behind Ashish Nehra during pre-match segment ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal entertained viewers with his antics ahead of the third and final ODI of the series between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30.

During a pre-match segment, Chahal was spotted hiding behind Ashish Nehra while the latter was discussing India's playing XI. In the video, Nehra cheekily called the spinner an all-rounder, asking him if he was going to open the batting for the Men in Blue.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Notably, apart from his bowling exploits, Chahal has on several occasions left fans in splits with his sense of humor. From having fun with on-field umpires to recreating his viral World Cup 2019 meme, the 32-year-old has emerged as one of the funniest cricketers in recent times.

Meanwhile, the crafty spinner bagged two wickets from as many outings in the T20I series against New Zealand. He was wicketless in the ODI series opener and conceded 67 runs from his full quota of 10 overs.

India get off to a decent start in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill provided their side with a decent start, stitching together a partnership of 39 runs.

However, Dhawan and Gill failed to convert their starts and were dismissed by Adam Milne for 28 and 13, respectively. Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for India, scoring some valuable runs at a crucial juncture.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvIND Adam Milne strikes twice! Both India openers gone now at Hagley Oval. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport and in India with @PrimeVideoIN Adam Milne strikes twice! Both India openers gone now at Hagley Oval. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport and in India with @PrimeVideoIN. #NZvIND https://t.co/HbsAlm2Pbm

At the time of writing, Shikhar Dhawan and Co. are 97/3 after 22 overs. Notably, the contest is a must-win affair for the visitors, given that the Kiwis have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

IND playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

NZ playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

