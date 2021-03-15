No supporters to be allowed inside the stadium for remaining India-England T20Is

The last three matches of the India-England T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be played behind closed doors.

Announcing the decision, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) informed that the decision had to be made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The first two games of the India-England T20I saw the stadium filled to 50 percent of its capacity.

Issuing a press release, GCA informed that refund will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets for the remaining three India-England T20Is to be played on March 16,18 and 20.

Dhiraj Nathwani, Vice President, GCA was quoted as saying in the press release:

“Due to rise in the number of Corona cases, we at GCA decided in consultation with BCCI, the matches will be played behind closed doors and to not allow spectators in the ground during the T20 internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad."

On the issue of refunds for those who have purchased the tickets for the three India-England T20Is, Nathwani informed:

“We will form the policy of refund of money to the spectators, who have already purchased the tickets for these three T20Is. Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit the stadium.”

India-England T20I series is tied at 1-1

With both India and England winning one match each, the five-match T20I series is level at 1-1. After England got the better of India by eight wickets in the opening match, the hosts hit back with a seven-wicket triumph in the second game.

Debutant Ishan Kishan (56 from 32) and skipper Virat Kohli (73 not out from 49) starred with the bat as India chased down 165 with ease in the second T20I.

Praising Ishan Kishan’s effort after the match, Kohli said about the youngster:

"He changed the game completely when we were one down for nothing. I tried to do what I can but he just took the game away from the opposition. Quality innings on debut. When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has, against quality bowlers. We've seen him hit international fast bowlers for big sixes. He's a fearless character and he continues to back his insticncts. We had a conversation on the field and he was understading and analyzing the game very smartly. He knew he was hitting the ball well so he kept taking his chances. But he was calculated, not reckless. That's what you want to see in youngsters.”

The third India-England T20I will be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.