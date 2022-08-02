"Mera naam hai Washington, jaana hai mereko DC" - Not just MS Dhoni, here's 3 times Rishabh Pant trolled his teammates

Team India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has often woved viewers with his dynamic batting across formats. Apart from his on-field heroics, the talented youngster has also left fans in splits with his witty remarks.

We have witnessed former Indian captain MS Dhoni troll his teammates at times with his sense of humor. Pant, too, isn't far behind and has on several occasions pulled other players' legs both on and off the field.

There have been quite a few instances in which the 24-year-old has left fans in splits at the expense of his own teammates. Apart from the Indian players, several overseas campaigners from the Delhi Capitals (DC) side have also been on the receiving end during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here are some of the instances when Pant trolled his teammates.

#1 Rishabh Pant and Wasington Sundar - India vs England 1st Test, 5-9 February 2021

India v England - 4th Test: Day Three

Rishabh Pant's stump mic comments during the Test series opener between India and England in Chennai last year received a big thumbs up from fans. The glovesman entertained viewers with his chatter throughout the game.

A video went viral on social media, in which Pant can be seen trolling teammate Washington Sundar in a hilarious manner. The incident took place during the 70th over of England's innings.

Dom Sibley defended a ball off Sundar's bowling. While trying to lift the spirits of the Indian players on a dull day, he cheekily cracked a joke about Sundar's name. Pant stated:

"Mera naam hai Washington, mereko jaana hai DC (My name is Washington, and I want to go to DC)."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra "My name is Washington, and I want to go to DC." - Rishabh Pant in Washington Sundar's over. "My name is Washington, and I want to go to DC." - Rishabh Pant in Washington Sundar's over.

While the English batters dominated the day with their reliant batting, Pant's comments gave something for the Indian fans to smile about.

#2 Rishabh Pant and Sam Billings - IPL 2021

Rishabh Pant (L) and Sam Billings (R).

Rishabh Pant and Sam Billings played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two were involved in some light-hearted banter during a practice session.

Billings, who was batting inside the nets, was surprised with the turn on offer off the surface. Pant, who was keeping behind the stumps, tried to troll the English batter, mentioning that he wasn't able to hit the spinners.

"Someone is not hitting."

Pant made his IPL captaincy debut in that particular season. He was appointed as the skipper after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out because of an injury.

The franchise persisted with Pant and he continued to hold the leadership position even after Iyer's return to the side.

#3 Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill - IPL 2022

Rishabh Pant (L) and Shubman Gill (R).

The Delhi-based franchise shared a video on social media in which the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane can be seen playing box cricket inside a studio.

Pant was spotted bowling to Rahane amid a break, during a shoot. He got the right-hander out as Ashwin took a fine catch at forward short-leg. The DC captain looked at the camera and asked the social media team to also tag Shubman Gill in the video.

It is believed that Pant asked the DC team to tag Gill after the youngster claimed that he would be bowling in IPL 2021 if given a chance.

Watch the full video here:

