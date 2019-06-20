×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: NZ vs SA was a World Cup classic for the 90's kid

Pramod Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
5   //    20 Jun 2019, 01:25 IST

New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Remember those good old days when 250 was always considered to be a challenging total in ODI cricket? Those were the days when cricket was not dominated by batsmen because of flat tracks and short boundaries. There was a perfect balance between bat and ball, which kept both batsmen and bowlers in the game throughout the 100 overs.

Yesterday's game between South Africa and New Zealand at the World Cup 2019 was a truly nostalgic experience. It took us back to the 90s and early 2000s, when things were very different in the cricket world than they are today.

The target set was around 250, the chasing team started well but a fiery spell in the middle overs brought the bowling team back into the game, a good partnership shifted the momentum in favor of the batting team and in the end it all came down to the pressure handling ability of both teams.

It was a two-paced wicket that troubled the batsmen from both teams. The South African batsmen understood this quickly and played with an intent to reach a score around 250 instead of blindly going for a 300-plus score. The experienced Hashim Amla scored a sensible 50 and that was followed by a calculative innings from Rassie van der Dussen.

Unlike most batsmen of his generation, Van der Dussen has the game to adapt to challenging conditions. He played the anchor role to perfection to take South Africa to a decent total of 241 for 6 wickets after 49 overs.

The second innings started in a similar fashion with Colin Munro departing early, but New Zealand recovered well with a 60-run partnership for the second wicket. What followed after that had a particularly nostalgic feel to it.

Martin Guptil got out via a bizarre hit wicket, and this led to a small collapse with Chris Morris running through the New Zealand middle order. The ball was dominating the bat and a quick turnaround was needed to shift the momentum, which was provided by Kane Williamson.

The captain stood like a wall, holding on to one end in a tough phase of the game. And later he gave the finishing touches to take New Zealand to a hard-fought victory. He was well-supported by Colin de Grandhomme with a useful 60 off 47 balls.

South Africa bowled tight but failed to handle the pressure in the crucial stages of the game. Missed run out chances and dropped catches hurt them big time. But like most classic games, it was a world class batsman who was the difference between the two sides at the end.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Rassie van der Dussen
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Twitter lauds Kane Williamson after a captain's knock to clinch a thrilling win against South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 25, New Zealand vs South Africa, Preview, Playing XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 25, New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
5 fastest half-centuries at the ICC Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, NZ v SA - Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 25, NZ v SA: Predicted playing XI and key players for South Africa
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup Stats highlights, NZ vs RSA Stats at  Edgbaston, Birmingham: 6 Unknown Facts About The Match | New Zealand vs South Africa – Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs South Africa (19th June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 25, New Zealand vs South Africa: Why South Africa will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Yesterday
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Today
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us