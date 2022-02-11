NZ-W vs IN-W prediction: Who will win the 1st ODI?

The ODI series between New Zealand Women and India Women will kick off on January 12. The first game of the five-match series will be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The series provides a good preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

Before the ODI series, the two sides faced off in a lone T20I, where the White Ferns earned a convincing win by 18 runs.

After being asked to bat first, the New Zealand batters stepped up to post 155 in 20 overs. Suzie Bates top-scored with 36 at the top of the order. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets each.

The Indian side tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sabbhineni Meghana scored 37 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in their defeat. Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Jensen picked up two wickets apiece.

Both sides will look to get an early lead in the ODI series and it will be a test of the character of players from both sides.

Will India Women (IN-W) beat New Zealand Women (NZ-W)?

After winning the only T20I, the White Ferns will be riding high with confidence. They have match-winners on their side who will look to carry the winning momentum into the ODI series.

The India Women have failed to fire in unison and have to be at their absolute best to challenge the New Zealand Women in the first game of the ODI series.

The home conditions will favor New Zealand and they start the ODI series as the favorites. They are expected to get an early lead in the series by coming out on top in the first ODI on Saturday.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win this encounter.

