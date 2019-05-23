ODI Stats: Indian Cricket Team at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground

Sourav Ganguly's 90 against Kenya in 2004 is the highest individual score by an Indian player at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

India will be opening their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. They will also play their match against Afghanistan at the same venue. In the past, the Indian Team has played three ODIs at this ground winning one and losing two. It will also be the first time that India plays a World Cup match on this ground.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key ODI stats of the Indian Team at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

Batting performances

290/4 against Kenya in 2004 is the highest total by an Indian team at this ground.

184 all out against England in 2007 is the lowest total by an Indian team at this ground.

108 runs scored by Rahul Dravid is the most number of runs scored by an Indian player at this ground.

90 scored by Sourav Ganguly against Kenya in 2004 is the highest individual score by an Indian player at this ground.

3 half-centuries have been recorded by Indian players at this ground. These have been scored by Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and Ajinkya Rahane.

Bowling performances

3 wickets taken by Harbhajan Singh is the most number of wickets taken by an Indian player at this ground.

3/33 by Harbhajan Singh against Kenya in 2004 is the best bowling performance by an Indian player at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper at this ground.

3 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik against Kenya in 2004 is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

2 catches taken by Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly each is the most number of catches taken by an Indian player at this ground.

2 catches taken by Sourav Ganguly against Kenya in 2004 and by Virat Kohli against England in 2011 is the most number of catches taken by an Indian player in an innings at this ground.

