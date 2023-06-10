“One good partnership and you can chase down 450” - Shardul Thakur on India’s chances of winning WTC final

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur reckons that his side are not out of the reckoning to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Pointing to England’s huge chase against them in the rescheduled Test at The Oval last year, he asserted that with one good partnership, even 450 can be chased down at the venue.

Australia remained in firm control of the WTC final despite a fightback from India on Day 3 of the Test on Friday. Resuming the day at 151/5, responding to Australia’s 469, India lost KS Bharat for 5. However, Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Thakur (51) featured in a defiant seventh-wicket stand of 109 to lift India.

India were eventually dismissed for 296 in 69.4 overs. Australia went to stumps at 123/4 in their second innings, having built up what could be a match-defining lead of 296.

Speaking at a press conference following the end of Day 3, though, Thakur remained positive of India’s chances.

“Cricket is a funny game. You can never say what is the right total, especially in an ICC final. One good partnership and you can chase down 450 or maybe more than that. We saw last year England chased [nearly] 400 here and they did not lose too many wickets. So that's a positive sign for us," he said.

“Whatever they [Australia] put up on the board, it's too early to make any predictions. We see a lot of times in Test cricket that the game changes within an hour. So yes, we [would] like to be optimistic tomorrow [Saturday] going on the field. And yeah, we'll take it on from there,” Thakur added.

After a fighting effort with the bat, India did a decent job on the bowling front as well. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj accounted for Usman Khawaja (13) and David Warner (1), while Ravindra Jadeja sent back Steven Smith (34) and Travis Head (18).

At stumps on Day 3, Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 41 and Cameron Green on 7.

“Even if I make a mistake, you come and talk to me” - Thakur on gritty stand with Rahane

After Bharat was dismissed early on Day 3, it seemed India’s first innings might fold up swiftly. However, Rahane and Thakur featured in a gritty stand, taking multiple blows on the body.

Asked about the talk in the middle during the partnership, the all-rounder replied:

“He [Rahane] is a senior player, he has played a lot and he told me that even if I make a mistake, you come and talk to me and tell me on the spot because we are the last recognized pair. So, the more we stay on the pitch, the more the team will benefit."

The commendable rearguard action by the Rahane-Thakur duo ended when the former was brilliantly caught by Green at gully off Pat Cummins’ bowling.

