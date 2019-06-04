×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Should India play 3 seamers vs South Africa?

Baqir Merchant
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
29   //    04 Jun 2019, 00:03 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has been Virat Kohli's go-to bowler in tough conditions.
Jasprit Bumrah has been Virat Kohli's go-to bowler in tough conditions.

The 2019 World Cup juggernaut has rolled on and all the hype around this edition being a batsman's World Cup has been bashed. We have already witnessed 4 lopsided matches, a closely contested one and one that left us biting our nails. England has scored in excess of 300 in both their concluded matches. Still, they lost one against Pakistan in spite scoring 334.

So far, it has been seen that teams that have scored above 300 have easily defended those totals. Two Asian sides have been restricted to below 130 scores while one just managed to scrape past 200. Fast bowlers have thrived in the four concluded matches, and this might just change the suggestions about batsmen finding it easy on these English flat decks.

While the pitch at Trent Bridge had a lot of bounce that supported the West Indian bowlers to unleash a barrage of short bowls at the Pakistani batsmen, the Cardiff pitch found some seam and swing to trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen. These results suggest that going in with an extra seam bowler would not be a bad decision. Seeing the way the World Cup has rolled on till now, Virat Kohli might want to go in with an extra seamer.

Seeing the recent results, Virat Kohli might have an idea of going in with all 3 seamers plus Hardik Pandya in their first match against South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be effective with the new ball, while Shami is a known wicket-taker in the middle overs. This policy can turn out to be effective as seamers have thrived on these pitches while the spinners have found little help. Either of Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal might have to warm the bench.

Taking account of the first 5 matches played till now, a total of 68 wickets have been taken. Fast bowlers have accounted for 51 of those wickets, while the spinners have managed a meager 14 wickets in total. It can be observed that the English pitches are providing help for the pacers, while the spinners have found little assistance.

India's ability to make inroads will also depend on their potentiality to use the seam and bounce off the pitch. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami can use the bouncers effectively while Bhuvneshwar Kumar can swing the bowl.

India plays South Africa on 5th June in Southampton.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the verge of creating an unwanted World Cup record against India
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback, 2011 World Cup: India squander riches handed down by top-order against South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla & Lungi Ngidi injury updates ahead of India-South Africa clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Legendary combined XI who may be playing their last World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: One brave selection India can make for the opening game against South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada takes a dig at 'immature' Virat Kohli ahead of India-South Africa clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 bowlers who could be the leading wicket takers
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Five heart-breaking moments in the World Cup history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ranking the four best spinners in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 bowlers who could end up being the highest wicket-taker of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Today
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us