Pakistan vs Australia: Biggest factors that will decide fate of Test series

The last time a Pakistan vs Australia Test series was played in Pakistan, the T20 format was yet to come into existence and Steve Waugh was still in his prime. The ongoing tour, which consists of 3 tests, 3 ODIs, and a solitary T20I, will be the first time since 1998 that these two teams will clash on Pakistani soil.

Back in 1998, the formidable Australian side under Mark Taylor did not lose a single match on that tour. But it will be a different challenge this time around. Except for Steve Smith, no batsman in the current Aussie squad has really aced the subcontinental challenge till now.

Coming off the back of a comprehensive Ashes series victory, the confidence will be high for the visiting team. But the controversial resignation of Justin Langer is bound to have left a bitter taste for fans and critics alike.

With ODIs and the T20Is serving little purpose other than testing the bench strength for the upcoming World Cups in the two formats, all eyes will be on the three tests - to be played at Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore.

These will be a litmus test for Australia’s ability to tackle spin. While most players would be coming in after having played some competitive cricket, it would matter little as most of it has been the T20 version. Still, any cricket is better than nothing

Let's Look at some of the biggest challenges the two teams would face. It is their ability to surmount them that will decide who wins the series.

Pakistan vs Australia Test Series: Batting issues for visitors

Pakistan vs Australia: David Warner seems a shadow of himself in Asian conditions (Getty Images)

In the batting department, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja put in good performances in the Ashes series. But they will have to build on their recent form in completely different conditions.

This is a part of the world where they have struggled. David Warner’s numbers too, in the subcontinent, leave a lot to be desired. On top of that, finding an opening partner for Warner has been a perennial issue. The visiting team could either persist with Marcus Harris or give Khawaja a chance at the top.

Pakistan vs Australia Test Series: New challenge for bowlers

Pakistan vs Australia: Cameron Green may miss out in the final XI

Australia have a strong and aggressive set of fast bowlers. But not all of them might play as some may have to make way for extra spin options. The selectors have included both Mitchell Swepson and Ashton Agar. It's likely that only one of them will get to play.

It would be an interesting decision regarding Cameron Green who offers some pace but could make way for a specialist batter with Smith-Labuschagne taking on greater bowling responsibilities. If Australia plays two specialist spinners, one among Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc is likely to be benched.

Pakistan vs Australia Test Series: Tougher series for hosts

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam will be the biggest batting asset for the home team

Pakistan, in the last 8-10 months, have hardly played any Test cricket. Having gone up against weaker teams - Bangladesh, West Indies, and Zimbabwe - in their last three series, they managed five wins and a loss in their last six Tests.

Australia would certainly give them a much sterner challenge. Abid Ali, unfortunately, misses out after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome. The rest of the batting lineup looks full of experience and it would be a challenging task for the Australian bowlers to stop them.

Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam, and Babar Azam are in splendid form and Pakistan fans will hope they carry on the good work of recent times and help their team gain some crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.

Pakistan vs Australia Test Series: Home team's bowling strength

Pakistan vs Australia: Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan's bowling attack

As has been the case for decades, the Pakistani seam attack looks full of ability and talent. If the pitches on offer turn out to be pace-friendly, we might have a crackling battle between the two teams' fast-bowling units.

Although the spin duo of Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan have performed well in the past few matches, Australian batters of higher caliber will be a greater challenge. With Yasir Shah not picked as the first choice, these two will have to step up to the challenge.

If Australia manage to counter spin as well as use their spinners effectively, it will be a very closely fought contest. Pat Cummins’ first away tour is certainly a testing one, with crucial WTC points up for grabs for both teams.

