“Payback from the World Test Championship final” – Nasser Hussain on the significance of India vs Australia match in 2023 World Cup

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that India will seek revenge against five-time champions Australia in their opening game of the 2023 World Cup in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

The 55-year-old said that the Men in Blue will look to avenge the defeat they recently suffered against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, where they lost by 209 runs.

Speaking to the ICC, Nasser Hussain said:

“Massive, massive occasion that, two brilliant sides. India, the hosts, against Australia. Maybe, a bit of payback from the World Test Championship final. These two sides will be there, I reckon, in the knockout stages. A great venue to the two biggest names in world cricket.”

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting, meanwhile, has picked India as the favorite owing to spin-friendly conditions in Chennai. The 48-year-old, however, backed Australia to beat the hosts, having won the three-match ODI series 2-1 in India, earlier this year. He said:

“A great spectacle, one thing I do know. What a great opening game for Australia, in a venue like Chennai. The upgraded stadium is also awesome, we know the wicket there is always going to be a bit on the slower side. Probably, potentially take a bit of spin to get prepared for that.”

He continued:

“Conditions-wise that would favor India but Australia have got a very proud record of white ball cricket in the sub-continent. So, I am sure they will go into that game very confident as well.”

For the uninitiated, the Ponting-led Australia beat Sourav Ganguly's India in a one-sided contest in the 2003 World Cup final. Later, the Michael Clarke-led side eliminated MS Dhoni and Co. in the 2015 World Cup semi-finals before winning the trophy. Thus, the Rohit Sharma-led side have got enough reason to beat Australia.

“What a start” – Nasser Hussain on 2023 World Cup opener

Nasser Hussain, meanwhile, is excited that defending champions England will play against runners-up New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that both teams are top contenders to win the trophy. He said:

“What a start to England it would be. England against New Zealand, a repeat of that famous final in 2019 where England won by the barest of margins. It looks like a magnificent stadium [Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad] now, doesn’t it? I am really looking forward to these two sides as well. They will be contenders by the end of the tournament.”

The 2023 World Cup final will be played at the same venue on November 19.

