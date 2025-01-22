Picking an all-time India-England men's ODI playing 11 ft. MS Dhoni, Kevin Pietersen

India is all set to host England for eight ball matches starting today (January 22) with the first match of the T20I series slated to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Following the conclusion of the five-match T20 series, the stalwarts will be back in action with the three-match ODI series starting on February 6.

It will serve as a preparation for the Champions Trophy, which is slated to commence from February 19. Over the years, India and England have faced each other in several memorable clashes, especially in the ODI format.

India has a superior record against England in ODIs, winning 58 of the 107 matches, while England has come out triumphant on 44 occasions. The rivalry started in 1974 and it is expected to rise a notch above in the upcoming ODI series.

Trending

The ODI series is still about a couple of weeks away from commencing but we found it the right time to make an all-time India-England ODI XI. Here is what the XI could look like:

#Openers - Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma

It will be very hard to look beyond Sachin Tendulkar in the fifty-over format. He holds the record for most runs (18,426) in this format along with the second most centuries (49) just behind Virat Kohli.

Sachin Tendulkar remains the leading run scorer in ODIs. Source: Getty

He faced some of the greatest bowlers and his record is a testimony to his greatness. Tendulkar also played the most number of matches (463) in this format. Tendulkar also bagged 154 wickets in ODIs and could play the role of a sixth bowler.

Another ODI legend, Rohit Sharma will partner Tendulkar in this all-time XI. Ever since being elevated as the opener in the 2013 Champions Trophy, there has been no looking back for the current Indian ODI skipper.

Rohit has racked up three double centuries in this format and remains the only batter to achieve the feat. In 265 ODIs, Rohit has scored 10,866 runs at an average of 49.16 with 31 centuries to his name.

#Middle-order and all-rounders - Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen, Jos Buttler, Andrew Flintoff, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev

Virat Kohli en route to his 50th ODI century against New Zealand. Source: Getty

Arguably the greatest ODI batter of all time, Virat Kohli will walk into any playing XI. He might end up with all possible records in the format by the time he hangs his boots. Kohli broke the record of his idol Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

He has been a chase master in this format and has won India several games. Kohli has scored 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs at a staggering average of 58.18 with 50 centuries.

The first name from England in the playing XI will be Kevin Pietersen who changed the dimension of English cricket in this format ever since his arrival. His flamboyance and stroke-making abilities were next to none and there was a time when it seemed that Pietersen could go on to break several records in this format.

He played 136 ODIs, scoring 4,440 runs at an average of 40.73 with nine centuries.

Jos Buttler plays a shot during the 2023 World Cup. Source: Getty

Jos Buttler will come in next for his sheer ability to destroy any bowling attack on his day. He is one of the finest white ball batters of the modern generation and can also don the gloves if required.

He will lead England in the upcoming Champions Trophy and will be hopeful of making a significant difference. Buttler has scored 5,022 runs in 181 ODIs at an average of 39.54 with 11 centuries and 26 fifties to his name.

One of the earlier superstars to have emerged from England, especially in the ODI format was the charismatic Andrew Flintoff. He was one of the finest all-rounders of his time but couldn't quite prolong his career due to a bout of injuries. Flintoff will lend the ideal balance this XI needs.

In 141 ODIs, Flintoff scored 3,394 runs and bagged 169 wickets at an impressive average of 24.38.

Andrew Flintoff celebrates picking a wicket against India in an ODI match. Source: Getty

Another bonafide legend of the game MS Dhoni will don the gloves and will also lead this XI.

The only captain to win all the white ball titles (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy), Dhoni took Indian cricket to a whole new level during his tenure as a captain. For a wicketkeeper-batter, he has a staggering record. He also holds the record for the most number of stumpings (123) in this format. Dhoni scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 in 350 ODIs with 10 centuries.

The last name in this category will be the first Indian World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. He was the first ODI centurion for India with a record-breaking 175 against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells during the 1983 World Cup.

Kapil Dev would serve as another out-and-out all-rounder and can also lend a few pieces of advice to Dhoni in the leadership department. He played 225 ODIs, bagging 253 wickets at an average of 27.45. Kapil also scored 3783 runs in this format with a century and 14 fifties.

#Bowlers - Anil Kumble, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah

Kumble might not have turned the ball like the other leg spinners but not many would match his wicket-taking abilities in both Tests and ODIs. Kumble still remains the leading wicket-taker for India in ODIs with 337 scalps to his name. He was a match-winner for India during the 90s and the early 2000s and will walk into this XI seamlessly.

James Anderson extended his career to play in the longest format of the game, but also had an impressive ODI career. He became England’s go-to bowler with the new ball and also developed his skills as a death-over bowler. He last played an ODI in 2015. Anderson finished with 269 wickets in 194 ODIs at an average of 29.22.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the greatest all-format bowler. Source: Getty

Arguably the greatest all-format bowler across generations, Jasprit Bumrah will be the last man in this playing XI. Be it Tests, ODIs, or T20s, Bumrah has been India’s biggest match-winner since he arrived in 2016. He has a wide range of deliveries and knows exactly when to bowl which delivery. Bumrah has bagged 149 wickets in 89 ODIs at an average of 23.55.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news