Picking the best playing 11 of WTC cycle 2021-23

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle came down to the final day of the grand finale between India and Australia, with the possibility of all four results still present.

However, the mighty Aussies proved too hot to handle for Team India on Day 5 as they went down by a mammoth 209-run margin to hand Australia its first WTC title. Pat Cummins' men also finished atop the points table over the two years, with 11 wins in 19 Tests before capping off their spectacular cycle with a dominating showing in the final.

The 2021-23 cycle saw several changes amongst the top nations. This includes Rohit Sharma taking over as India captain, the institution of the 'Bazball' by the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum partnership, and Pat Cummins taking over captaincy of Australia.

There were also numerous exciting moments on the field and several crucial results. England sweeping Pakistan in Pakistan 3-0, India drawing their series in England 2-2, Australia decimating England 4-0 in the Ashes, and a sensational Border Gavaskar Trophy that saw India overhauling Australia 2-1.

In the end, Australia and India were deserving of finishing in the top two of the points table and qualified for the recently concluded WTC Final at The Oval.

Apart from the team performances, there were also many spectacular individual performances from players all around the globe. Joe Root (1915 runs) and Nathan Lyon (88 wickets) led the scoring and wicket-taking charts. Tom Latham ( 252 vs. Bangladesh) and Ajaz Patel ( 10/119 vs. India) took the honors for the highest score and the best bowling figures in the cycle.

As we look back fondly on the many sensational players that starred for their respective countries, let us pick the best playing 11 in the WTC cycle (including the final) from 2021-23.

Openers - Usman Khawaja and Dimuth Karunaratne

Usman Khawaja was by far the best opener of the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

The choice for Australia's Usman Khawaja and Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne as the opening batters was probably the most straightforward in the WTC XI for the 2021-23 cycle.

Khawaja was by far the best opening batter in the cycle, scoring 1,621 runs at a resounding average of 64.84. The 36-year-old finished second in the run-scorers chart and boasted the best average among those with over 1,000 runs.

Khawaja was also the Player of the Series in Australia's 1-0 series win in Pakistan, with 496 runs in three Tests. He also starred in Australia's most recent series in India, leading both teams in scoring 333 runs at an average of 47.57 in four Tests.

The second opener was also a no-brainer, with Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne having another impressive WTC cycle. In 12 matches, the southpaw scored 1,054 runs at a healthy average of 47.90, with two centuries and eight half-centuries to his name.

Karunaratne's exploits kept Sri Lanka alive for WTC final qualification until their last series in New Zealand, with the left-hander scoring half-centuries in three of the four innings.

With his stellar batting and leadership, the 35-year-old helped the Lankan Lions finish top five in the points table for the cycle.

Other Contenders: Kraigg Brathwaite ( 994 runs @ 43.21) and Abdullah Shafique ( 992 runs @ 47.23)

Middle Order - Joe Root, Babar Azam, and Travis Head

Joe Root was the leading run-scorer in the WTC cycle

Former England skipper Joe Root undoubtedly comes in at no. 3, having finished as the leading scorer of the WTC cycle with 1,915 runs in 22 Tests at an average of 53.19.

The stylish batter scored eight centuries, the most by any batter in the cycle, including four in the drawn series at home against India. The series was the highlight for Root as he scored a scintillating 737 runs in five Tests with the highest score of 180* at Lords.

Despite having to change his batting approach to fit England's new attacking style, the 32-year-old remained consistent throughout the two years, helping the team's resurgence.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam comes in at no. 4, thanks to his outstanding batting performances in the WTC cycle. The 28-year-old was one of only two players ( along with Usman Khawaja) to score 1,000 runs and have a batting average above 60.

In 14 games, Babar scored 1,527 runs at an average of 61.08, with four centuries and 10 fifties to his name. He also smashed centuries against Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England.

Australia's flamboyant left-handed batter Travis Head rounds off the middle order, finishing the WTC cycle as the only batter with an average above 50 and a strike rate above 80.

In 18 matches, Head scored 1,389 runs at an average of 55.56 and a remarkable strike rate of 81.80, including seven scores above 90. Several of the southpaw's knocks came at difficult situations, including the 92 off 96 balls against South Africa on a treacherous Hobart track.

Head was also the Player of the Match in the WTC final against India, scoring a breathtaking knock of 163 to help Australia capture their first WTC title.

Other contenders: Marnus Labuschagne ( 1,576 runs @ 52.53), Steve Smith ( 1,407 runs @ 52.11), Johny Bairstow ( 1,285 runs @ 51.40)

Wicket-keeper and All-rounder - Rishabh Pant ( wk) and Ravindra Jadeja

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja bailed India's batting out several times in the last two years.

The wicketkeeper spot for the 2021-23 WTC cycle goes to none other than India's swashbuckling left-hander Rishabh Pant. The 25-year-old scored 868 runs at an average of 43.40 and a blistering strike rate of 80.81, second only to Travis Head.

The southpaw also scored two centuries batting in the lower middle order for India in the deciding Tests against South Africa in Capetown and against England in Birmingham. Unfortunately, neither resulted in victories for Team India.

A car accident in December last year ruled Pant out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at home earlier this year and the WTC final against Australia. His absence was deeply felt as India struggled in the batting department despite winning the four-Test series. They were completely outplayed in their defeat in the WTC final at The Oval.

Rishabh Pant will be followed by his Indian teammate Ravindra Jadeja in the all-rounder spot at no.7 in the WTC XI. The slow-left-arm bowler was the only cricketer in the cycle to score more than 500 runs and pick up over 40 wickets.

Despite missing significant time with injury, Jadeja finished with 721 runs at an average of 36.04 in 13 matches, with two centuries. He also bagged 47 wickets at an average of 23.68, including three 4-wicket and 5-wicket hauls each.

The 34-year-old was instrumental in India's series win against Australia at home, picking up 22 wickets and scoring 135 runs in the four Tests. Jadeja also recorded his career-best Test score and bowling figures in this cycle, with 175* against Sri Lanka and 7/42 against Australia.

Other Contenders: Ben Stokes ( 971 runs @ 32.36 and 30 wickets @ 35.33) and Ravichandran Ashwin ( 444 runs @ 23.36 and 61 wickets @ 19.67)

Bowlers - Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Kagiso Rabada, and Ollie Robinson

Nathan Lyon was the leading wicket-taker in the WTC cycle.

The bowling unit boasts two from Australia, with one each from South Africa and England.

The skipper of Australia, Pat Cummins, will also captain the WTC XI, having led Australia to the top of the points table and victory in the final.

Cummins was also sensational with the ball, bagging 57 wickets at an average of 22.15, including three 5-wicket-hauls. The 30-year-old is ranked third in the ICC rankings for bowlers and finished fifth in wicket-takers for this cycle, including four in the WTC final against India.

Cummins' Australian teammate Nathan Lyon will be the specialist spinner in the XI, having picked up the most wickets in the 2021-23 cycle. In 20 matches, Lyon picked up an incredible 88 wickets at an average of 26.12, including five 5-wicket hauls.

The great off-spinner was Australia's leading wicket-taker in their recent Border Gavaskar Trophy defeat in India with 22 wickets and also bagged a four-fer in the second innings of the WTC final.

The duo of Cummins and Lyon were integral to Australia finishing atop the points table and winning the WTC final.

Rounding off the bowling attack will be South African spearhead Kagiso Rabada and England's latest sensation Ollie Robinson.

The 28-year-old Rabada was the second-highest wicket-taker in the cycle, with 67 scalps at a 21.05 average. His bowling strike rate of 34.80 was the best among the bowlers as the reliable pacer picked up five 4-wicket and four 5-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Ollie Robinson was England's most consistent bowler of the cycle, picking up 53 wickets in 13 Tests. The right-arm-pacer was instrumental in England's drawn series against India at home, grabbing 21 scalps, including 7/81 in the third Test at Headingley.

Other Contenders: James Anderson (58 wickets @ 20.37), Jasprit Bumrah (45 wickets @ 19.73), and Mitchell Starc ( 55 wickets @ 27.98)

Best playing 11 of the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Joe Root, Babar Azam, Travis Head, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Kagiso Rabada, Ollie Robinson

Poll : 0 votes