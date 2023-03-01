Picking the most important all-rounder in each WPL 2023 franchise

All-rounders play an extremely key role in T20 cricket, and things are expected to be no different in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The inaugural edition of the tournament is all set to get underway on March 4 with a game between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

The men’s edition of India’s premier T20 event - the Indian Premier League (IPL) - has seen a number of quality all-rounders play pivotal roles for their respective franchises. From Kieron Pollard to Hardik Pandya and Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja, the list of versatile cricketers in the IPL is quite a significant one.

Well aware of the value of players with multi-dimensional talent, the five WPL franchises also made a concerted effort to purchase top-class all-rounders during the auction in Mumbai last month. As the teams prepare for the inaugural edition of the WPL, we pick the most important all-rounder in each franchise.

Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants)

Australia Women’s all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner (right). Pic Getty Images

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner is currently one of the top all-rounders in international cricket. She proved her worth once again at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, claiming the Player of the Series honor. Gardner delivered top-notch performances, picking up 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.50.

The 25-year-old kicked off the T20 World Cup with an exceptional spell of 5/12 against New Zealand and remained impressive right through. With the bat, she contributed 110 runs, often coming and playing crucial cameos to give the team momentum.

Gardner has the ability to win games for her team with both bat and ball. She has 53 wickets from 73 T20Is at an average of under 20. She has also scored 1176 runs at a strike rate of 132.43.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been terrific for England. Pic: Getty Images

England’s experienced all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has a terrific record in international cricket. She has played 108 T20Is, in which she has scored 2175 runs at an average of 26.85 and a strike rate of 114.77. She can also chip in with her medium pace, with which she has claimed 79 wickets at an average of 21.54.

The 30-year-old was the second-highest run-getter in the Women’s T20 World Cup, scoring 216 runs at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 141.18. The right-handed batter scored 50 off 42 against India and then hammered an unbeaten 81 off 40 against Pakistan. Both knocks came with England having lost early wickets as Sciver proved how big a match-winner she is.

Given her reputation as a giant of women’s cricket, Mumbai will have high hopes from the England all-rounder during WPL 2023.

Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz)

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma is a quality off-spinner. Pic: Getty Images

UP Warriorz vice-captain Deepti Sharma will be one of the key players for the franchise in WPL 2023. The 25-year-old has been one of India’s star performers with the ball in recent years. Her record speaks for itself. In 92 T20I matches, Sharma has picked up 102 wickets with her canny off-spin at an average of 19.46 and an economy rate of 6.17.

The all-rounder was the Player of the Match for her figures of 3/15 in the Women's T20 World Cup match against West Indies. She has the ability to trouble the best in the world with her bowling. Sharma has also claimed 91 wickets in 80 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.18.

The left-hander is a handy batter who has struck 16 international half-centuries and one hundred. However, her batting strike rate came under the scanner during the T20 World Cup. This is one area she needs to work on.

Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Ellyse Perry is a match-winner with bat and ball. Pic: Getty Images

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be a key member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit in WPL 2023. The 32-year-old began her T20 World Cup campaign with an aggressive 40 off 22 against New Zealand. She also picked up one wicket as the Kiwis folded for 76. Perry didn't have a lot to do thereafter as the other star performers grabbed the limelight.

The seasoned cricketer has an exceptional record in international cricket. With her pace bowling, she has claimed 122 wickets in 139 T20Is at an average of 19.04 and an economy rate of 5.85. In ODIs, she has 161 scalps from 131 matches, averaging 25.16.

Perry is equally adept at winning matches for the team with the bat. She has scored 1535 runs in T20Is and 3386 in ODIs. A versatile cricketer, Perry will be aware of RCB's expectations from her during WPL 2023.

Marizanne Kapp (Delhi Capitals)

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp during the T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp could prove to be Delhi Capitals’ X-factor in WPL 2023. The 33-year-old is a genuine wicket-taker with her medium-pace bowling. With the bat, she can play some match-winning knocks.

In the Women’s T20 World Cup, Kapp claimed nine wickets in six matches at an average of 15.44. Her unbeaten 27 off 13 balls in the semi-final against England Women was a hugely significant performance considering South Africa won by only six runs.

Kapp has 76 wickets to her name in 94 T20Is and 147 scalps in 129 ODIs. With the willow, she has notched up over 3500 international runs. Without a doubt, Kapp is being viewed as a high-utility player for Delhi in WPL 2023.

