PKL Auction 2021: Best 7 from retained players list

PKL Auction 2021 is just a week away. Team management of all 12 franchises took some big decisions this month as quite a few teams have let go of their star players.

Some of the biggest names released ahead of PKL Auction 2021 are Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur, Rishank Devadiga, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Kumar, Siddharth Desai and Ravinder Pahal. All released players will go under the hammer at PKL Auction 2021 between August 29 and 31. Some new players will also be part of the PKL Auction 2021.

While most players have returned to the auction pool, the 12 franchises have retained a few match-winners as well ahead of PKL Auction 2021. You can check out the full list here. In this article today, we will form the best playing VII from the players retained.

Left Corner - Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Fazel Atrachali has been retained by U Mumba ahead of PKL Auction 2021

Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali will take up the left corner position in this team. Atrachali is one of the most successful defenders in Pro Kabaddi League history.

The U Mumba skipper has played 103 matches in his PKL career, scoring 321 points. Atrachali has an impressive 21 High 5s to his name.

Left In - Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Other 11 teams will look to find a player in PKL Auction 2021 who can stop Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat is the first raider of this team. The Bengaluru Bulls star has become one of the biggest match-winners in PKL history over the last two seasons. He made his PKL debut back in Season 3, but Pawan came into the limelight after scoring 282 points for the Bulls in Season 6.

Sehrawat played an integral role in Bengaluru's maiden PKL championship win in Season 6. He scored 346 raid points in Season 7, but the Bulls failed to defend their title.

Left Cover - Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Giants)

Parvesh Bhainswal will play his fourth season for Gujarat this year

The Gujarat Giants are the only franchise with two players being a part of this playing VII. The first is left cover defender Parvesh Bhainswal. Parvesh started his journey at the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 4.

Gujarat signed him in Season 5, and he has been a part of the team ever since. In the last three seasons, Parvesh has scored 189 tackle points for Gujarat. He has 11 High 5s and 11 Super Tackles to his name.

Center - Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Maninder Singh has unsurprisingly been retained ahead of PKL Auction 2021

Defending champions Bengal Warriors' captain Maninder Singh will lead the raiding unit of this playing VII. Maninder has been unstoppable in the last three seasons, scoring 601 raid points for the Warriors.

Singh played a pivotal role in Bengal's championship win in Season 7. It will be exciting to see if he can help Bengal retain the title.

Right Cover - Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Giants)

Gujarat Giants retained both Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal ahead of PKL Auction 2021

The second player from the Gujarat Giants team is right cover defender Sunil Kumar. Sunil has formed a lethal combination with Parvesh Bhainswal in the Gujarat Giants' defense over the last three seasons.

While Parvesh has registered 11 High 5s, his teammate Sunil has 10 High 5s in PKL. Having scored 179 tackle points, Kumar will aim to complete a double century of tackle points in Season 8.

Right In - Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi KC)

Naveen Kumar completes the raiding attack of this playing VII. Kumar was one of three raiders to have scored more than 300 raid points in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Unfortunately, Naveen's efforts could not help Dabang Delhi KC become the champions. Naveen will hope to continue in the same vein in Season 8 and guide his team to the PKL trophy this time.

Right Corner - Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

UP Yoddha skipper Nitesh Kumar holds the record for the most tackle points (100) in a single PKL season. Nitesh accomplished that feat in Season 6.

The right corner defender has aggregated 222 tackle points in just three seasons. UP Yoddha have retained him ahead of PKL Auction 2021. It will be interesting to see which players will join Nitesh in the UP Yoddha squad.

Strong Playing VII from Players Retained ahead of PKL Auction 2021

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner), Pawan Sehrawat (Left In), Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover), Maninder Singh (Center), Sunil Kumar (Right Cover), Naveen Kumar (Right In), Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)

